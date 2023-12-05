PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Human Services (DHS) announced today that it will be disbursing an additional benefit amount of $45 for each eligible child who previously received Rhode Island Works (RIW) benefits from September 1, 2023, to November 30, 2023.

The one-time issuance, funded through the federal Pandemic Emergency Allotment Fund, is intended to help provide relief from inflation-related costs experienced by RIW households.

To be eligible for the additional benefit, families must have been enrolled in RIW and have dependent children who received benefits at some point between September 1, 2023, and November 30, 2023. The total benefit amount is based on the total number of children in the eligible household.

The additional issuance will benefit approximately 6,800 eligible children.

Benefits will be disbursed on the household’s EBT card. These benefits will be expunged if families do not use the funds within 90 days of the date the extra benefit is added to the EBT card. Eligible RIW households will receive a notice in the mail about the extra allotment.

Customers will be able to access this one-time extra allotment on or around December 7. RIW benefits are regularly issued on the 1st and 16th of each month.

Sources:

DHS Issues Additional Pandemic-Related Cash Payment to Eligible RI Works Households: https://dhs.ri.gov/press-releases/dhs-issues-additional-pandemic-related-cash-payment-eligible-ri-works-households

