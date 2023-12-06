Upper and Lower Melville Ponds in Portsmouth are among four freshwater ponds that the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) will be stocking with fish during the week of December 10, 2023.

Upper and Lower Melville Ponds in Portsmouth and Carbuncle Pond in Coventry will be stocked after the recent lifting of Cyanobacteria alerts and Wyoming Pond in Hopkinton, after the conclusion of dam repairs.

According to DEM, the following species will be stocked in these locations:

Carbuncle Pond, Coventry: Sebago Salmon, Brook and Rainbow Trout

Melville (Upper) Pond, Portsmouth: Sebago Salmon, Brook and Rainbow Trout

Melville (Lower) Pond, Portsmouth: Sebago Salmon, Brook and Rainbow Trout

Wyoming Pond, Hopkinton: Rainbow Trout

Daily stocking updates will be available each afternoon. Visit DEM’s Division of Fish and Wildlife’s Facebook Page and/or www.dem.ri.gov/fishing for more information on stocking. Information about stocked freshwaters, size, and creel limits for all freshwater fish species is available in the 2023-24 Freshwater Fishing Abstract, or by calling DEM’s Great Swamp Field Office at 401-789-0281 or DEM’s Aquatic Resource Education office at 401-539-0019.

A 2023 fishing license is required for anglers 15 and older. A trout conservation stamp is also required of anyone wishing to keep or possess a trout or to fish in a catch-and-release or “fly-fishing only” area. Trout stamps are not required for persons possessing trout taken from a lake or pond that shares a border with Rhode Island, persons over the age of 65, persons with 100% disability, persons fishing from their own domicile, and persons possessing privately owned trout caught in privately-owned ponds. Fishing licenses can be purchased online on DEM’S Rhode Island Outdoors (RIO) portal.