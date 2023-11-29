Dozens of “Santas” are expected to take to the streets of Newport on Saturday, December 9 to take part in the annual event known as SantaCon.

SantaCon is a free-to-attend non-commercial, non-political, nonsensical Santa Claus convention that happens once a year for charity. It’s a mass gathering where people dress in Santa Claus costumes or as other Christmas / Holiday characters and parade throughout Newport and many other cities around the world.

According to a Facebook Event, SantaCon Newport will run from 12 pm to 8 pm and will make stops at various restaurants and bars.

Prizes are typically awarded to the best-dressed Santa and the winner of the Santa dance-off. Participants are encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy to be donated to Toys For Tots.

More Event Details From The Organizers

