Salve Regina University launched the public portion of a $75 million campaign this week, the school’s largest-ever fundraising campaign.

“Our Mission. Our Moment” is designed to shape Salve’s future by “prioritizing academic and co-curricular initiatives that will elevate the institution’s reputation in the higher education marketplace”.

“Salve walks the talk. They do what they say they’re going to do – in everything they do. And it’s always about the betterment of the student. We see firsthand the amazing outcomes of Salve’s mercy-inspired education and look forward to building an even stronger future for Salve with this campaign,” said Cheryl Mrozowski, chair of Salve’s Board of Trustees in a statement.

During the campaign’s quiet phase, Salve has raised nearly $55 million toward its overall goal.

The launch marks the beginning of the public phase of the campaign, which will emphasize community participation, inviting all members of Salve’s community to learn more about the strategic initiatives and contribute in any amount to any area or fund of their interest.

“As we enter the public phase of the campaign, everyone is welcomed to support our beloved institution. We know the power of one gift is extraordinary. The power of many is limitless,” said MaeLynn Patten, vice president for advancement in a statement.

The campaign has three priorities for support, according to organizers:

Transform Salve’s Undergraduate Experience: The newly launched Salve Compass program is an innovative four-year program that provides every undergraduate student with personal academic planning, life design, and career preparation so they can thrive in an ever-changing world. Elevate Salve’s Prominence: The University will invest in resources for continued excellence in teaching, research, and innovation for our undergraduate and graduate programs. Beyond the classroom, the student-athlete experience will be enriched as teams compete in premier conferences, including the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference (NEWMAC). Sustain Salve’s Foundation: The University will look to expand its financial aid program to keep the cost of a mercy education accessible and strengthen community partnerships with Newport and the surrounding region. As stewards of 21 historically significant buildings, Salve will continue its commitment to preservation by pursuing adaptive re-use projects to maintain the architectural spirit of each structure.

“This is our time to show the world what a mercy education means and ensure the impact of our amazing Salve community will reach far and wide. This is our moment to shine, to demonstrate unequivocally what it means to work for a world that is harmonious, just and merciful,” said Dr. Kelli J. Armstrong, president in a statement.

Learn more at campaign.salve.edu.