🎶 The 2023 Newport Folk Festival officially kicks off today at Fort Adams State Park.
Rising star Bella White will be among those artists performing at Newport Folk Festival today, we recently caught up with her. Read The Interview.
Playing on Sunday at Newport Folk Festival is the legendary John Oates. We had the opportunity to chat with John on Thursday ahead of his performance. Read The Interview
Several of our contributors, including me, will be at Fort Adams State Park covering the festival this weekend. Look for photos, interviews, and stories from the festival on our website, here in our newsletter, and on Instagram. (If you see us, say hi!)
👉 Of course, there’s a whole lot more happening this weekend besides the festival. Get the full event, live music, and entertainment rundown, here.
⚾ The Newport Gulls will be the First Overall Seed in the New England Collegiate Baseball League playoffs. Achieving this feat allows the Gulls to have home-field advantage throughout their run for a seventh Fay Vincent Sr. Cup. The quest for the title begins Monday at Cardines Field. Read More
🎙️ Christian McBride, Artistic Director of next weekend’s Newport Jazz Festival, joins What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation today at 1:30 pm. Tune On In
What’s Up Today
Weather
- Heat Advisory until July 29, 08:00 PM EDT
- Hazardous Weather Outlook
- Air Quality Alert
- Rip Current Statement in effect from July 28, 08:00 AM EDT until July 28, 08:00 PM EDT
- Today: Sunny, with a high near 85. Light west wind becoming south at 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
- Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low of around 74. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
- 7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast
Marine Forecast
- Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 8 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Tonight: SW wind 5 to 10 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Coastal Water Temperature: 73°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
- Sunrise: 5:36 am | Sunset: 8:06 pm | 14 hours and 30 minutes of sun.
- High tide at 3:55 am & 4:32 pm | Low tide at 9:28 am & 11:02 pm.
- Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 9.4 days, 71% lighting.
Things To Do
- Newport Folk Festival at Fort Adams State Park
- 12 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm: Birth Chart Basics Workshop
- 2 pm to 2:30 pm: Bridal Sip & Sample
- 6 pm to 9 pm: The Newport Show Gala Preview Party at St. George’s School Ice Rink
- 6 pm to 11 pm: Newport Contemporary Ballet’s Summer Soirée at Gray Craig Estate
- 6:35 pm: Newport Gulls vs. Ocean State Waves at Cardines Field
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Live music from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
- Casino Theatre: Newport Folk Festival presents The Piano Recital at 9 pm (sold out)
- Dockside: To be announced
- JPT Film & Event Center: Newport Folk Aftershow – Aoife O’Donovan & Friends Play Nebraska (Sold-Out) at 9:30 pm
- Landing: John Erikson from 1 pm to 4 pm, Jay Parker from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab from 8 pm to 12 am
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Sean Rivers from 9:30 pm to 12 am
- Narragansett Cafe: Pete LaGrange & The Ghost Riders from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Newport Folk Festival presents Shadrach Boggs at 9 pm (sold out)
- Newport Harbor Island Resort: DJ Nook at The Firepits from 6 pm to 10 pm, Robert Ellis, Phil Cook, Beau Bedford, and Deer Tick at 7 pm
- Newport Playhouse: “All Female Front” Live at 6 pm
- Newport Vineyards: The Old North solo from 4 pm to 7 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson on the patio from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) inside at 10 pm
- Officers’ Club Deck: Island Time Steel Band from 5:30 pm to 8 pm
- One Pelham East: Angelus Hall from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Parlor Bar & Kitchen: Newport Folk Festival presents Sir Woman & Friends at 9 pm (sold out)
- Ragged Island Brewing: Dave Alves from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 9 pm
- The Deck: To be announced
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: After School Special & Brian Scott from 1 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Local Government
- Tiverton: Tiverton Board of Canvassers at 5:30 pm, Tiverton Recreation Commission at 6 pm
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Cruise Ship Schedule
Here’s what’s left on the July cruise ship schedule;
- July 29 – American Constitution via Fort Adams State Park
What’s Up This Week & Weekend
What’s Up in Newport this week and weekend: July 24 – 30
Newport Folk Festival, Cars & Coffee, Laughter For Locals, and much more.
On WhatsUpNewp.com
'Six Picks' Special: Six not-to-be-missed artists at the 2023 Newport Folk Festival
North Providence couple claims $2 million Powerball prize
What's Up Interview: John Oates, playing Newport Folk Festival Satuday, July 29
What's Up in Newport this week and weekend: July 27 – 30
On the Market: A first-floor condo with a glimpse into the Gilded Age
The Latest on WUN
Artists’ Open Studios returns to Conanicut Island on Aug. 5
One-day, island-wide art tour across Conanicut Island on August 5
City of Newport looking for new police recruits
The City of Newport is once again looking for some new recruits to join Newport’s finest.
Chateau-sur-Mer to debut new audio tour
When Chateau-sur-Mer opens for tours starting July 31, visitors will be guided by an audio tour for the first time.
Butts Hill Fort to host 2nd Volunteer Summer Cleanup on Aug. 12
The Battle of Rhode Island Association is a 501(c)(3) non-profit committed to raising awareness of Rhode Island’s role in the War for Independence.
‘Whale ballet’: Video shows 3 humpbacks jump in unison, a birthday surprise for man and daughters
A New Hampshire man celebrating his birthday on the ocean with his three daughters captured video of something so rare that even marine scientists are jealous — three humpback whales leaping from the water in near perfect unison.
Aquapalooza forces preemptive closure of Prudence Island shellfishing area
The closure is from sunrise on July 29 until sunrise on Aug. 5 and extends from the shoreline and all waters south and west of a line from Providence Point to the northwest extension of Warner Avenue on Prudence Island.
Rhode Island police officer charged with kicking, striking a handcuffed man
A veteran Rhode Island police officer was charged with misdemeanor simple assault for allegedly kicking and striking a man who was handcuffed in the rear of a police cruiser, authorities said Thursday.
Jamestown Arts Center and Out of the Box Studio & Gallery collaborate to offer Sister Studio Saturday Workshops
The Jamestown Arts Center and Out of the Box Studio & Gallery announce an educational collaboration to offer Sister Studio Saturdays.
Newport Gulls’ quest for title begins on July 31
Gulls Secure Home Field Advantage
What’s Up Interview: John Oates, playing Newport Folk Festival Satuday, July 29
Superstar singer will be mining the roots in first Newport festival appearance
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
WUN-ON-WUN: A Conversation With…
Watch or listen to our conversations live as they happen or anytime afterward below.
Coming Up
- July 28 at 1:30 pm: Christian McBride, Newport Jazz Festival’s Artistic Director
- July 31 at 12 pm: Sandra Cano, Democratic Candidate for CD1
- August 1 at 1:30 pm: Walter Berbrick, Democratic Candidate for CD1
- August 3 at 2 pm: Stephen Casey, Democratic Candidate for CD1
Recent
- July 26 at 2:15 pm: Gabe Amo, Democratic Candidate for CD1
- July 26 at 1:30 pm: Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain
- July 26 at 12 pm: Aaron Regunberg, Democratic Candidate for CD1
- July 25 at 2 pm: Sabina Matos, Democratic Candidate for CD1
- July 20 at 11 am: Stephanie Beaute, Democratic Candidate for CD1
- July 18 at 4:30 pm: Newport Mayor Xay
Malcolm Geftner Defies the Odds in Shields Fleet 9 Race in Newport, RI (BVM Sports)
Four NUWC Division Newport employees share their career inspiration during speaker series presentation (NUWC)
What’s Up This Weekend
What's Up in Newport this week and weekend: July 27 – 30
What's Up Interview: Rising star Bella White, playing the Newport Folk Festival July 28
'Six Picks' top Newport Folk Festival moments from the past decade
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Christian McBride, Newport Jazz Festival's Artistic Director
'Six Picks' Special: Six not-to-be-missed artists at the 2023 Newport Folk Festival
Lyle Lovett and his Large Band will stop at The VETS in Providence on July 29
12 Metre World Championship returns July 30 – August 5
What's Up Interview: Dan Blakeslee, playing Newport Folk Sunday, July 30
