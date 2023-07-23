Playing the Newport Folk Festival is a lifelong dream for many musicians. Some wait decades for the opportunity to perform; others are fortunate to be invited to the prestigious festival early in their career.

22-year-old Canadian singer-songwriter Bella White, scheduled to appear at the festival on Friday, July 28, is one of those getting the chance early in her career. Like other relatively new artists, she’s excited and a bit overwhelmed as she prepares to visit Newport. I spoke to White last week and learned more about her background, her music, and the importance of the Newport Festival for an artist at the early stages of her career.

I started where Bob Dylan might … I asked “How does it feel” to be playing the Newport Folk Festival?

“Oh my gosh, it feels pretty surreal,” replied White. “I feel like so many of my heroes have played the festival, been involved in it; it’s one of those things where I’m kind of pinching myself a little bit, trying not to have crazy expectations. I’m excited and feel really lucky to be a part of it.”

Although she’s relatively new on the national scene, White has been performing live for over a decade, starting at age 12 at open mics in her native Calgary, Alberta. I reminded her that the last Canadian artist to play at the festival was Alberta native Joni Mitchell, whose surprise appearance last summer was perhaps the most remarkable festival moment since Dylan “went electric” in ’65.

“Since I was a little girl, Joni Mitchell has always been a huge inspiration,” she explained. “I’ve always loved the famous photos of her at Newport, that photo of her and Leonard Cohen… I feel that was like my ‘in’ with Newport – as a child, that’s how I learned about it. Her presence there was really big for me.”

“I grew up in Calgary, Alberta; both of my parents are creative people,” continued White. “My mom is an artist… my dad is a musician; he grew up in Virginia playing bluegrass music and old-time country music with his family and friends. I feel like having very creative parents allowed me to funnel my energy into the arts.”

As mentioned, White began singing in front of audiences at a young age. “I started playing around town when I was pretty young, around 12, and it kind of went from there. I was pretty determined music was what I wanted to do with my life, so I put a lot of my energy into it. My Dad would have all his friends over, and I used to see my friends at Bluegrass festivals. It connects people, and there is this really cool resurgence (of traditional music) among young people. The way it brings people together is beautiful to me.”

Last April, White released her second album, Among Other Things, a release showcasing her emotive songwriting, beautiful arrangements, and high-level musicianship. The album was recorded and produced by Jonathan Wilson, who also produced recent albums from festival performers Billy Strings, Margo Price, and Dawes.

“I wrote most of the songs during the lockdown, so I had a lot of time on my hands to write,” said White. “When things re-opened, and we started making art again, I got signed to Rounder Records and went into the studio in Topanga Canyon. We had chemistry, and working with Jonathan was amazing; I hope to do it again. It was so relaxed and fun, Jonathan creates a safe, creative environment.” She’ll have copies of the new album at the festival, so look for White at the artist merch table.

White points to influences including Mitchell, John Prine, Lucinda Williams, and Emmylou Harris, familiar artists who straddle the folk/country line. Her voice leans more in the traditional county direction, with contemporary arrangements and heartfelt lyrics that rival Hank Williams or the Carter Family (or Taylor Swift for that matter!).

“I don’t think I was necessarily born with a beautiful voice. I loved to sing and as a little girl I was always singing; it was probably very obnoxious,” she laughed. “My friend’s parents had a rule that I couldn’t sing at their house; I would not shut up. I also listened a lot, practiced a lot, I didn’t really have any formal training. When you’re first finding your voice there is a lot of emulating. As I realized I could sing, I began exploring more and learning what was me.”

“I’m looking forward to it and feel grateful to be included,” adds White. Festival-goers can check out Bella White on the Harbor Stage at 1:10 on Friday, July 28.

