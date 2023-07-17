Walter Berbrick, a Democratic Candidate for Rhode Island’s Congressional District 1, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation at 1:30 pm on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

During the interview, we’ll learn more about Walter, find out why he’s running in this special election, and discuss what he believes sets him apart from his opponents.

Have a question for Walter? Please leave it in the comments below. Watch the interview live as it happens or anytime afterward on WhatsUpNewp.com.

A special primary for the Congressional District 1 Special Election will be held on September 5. The Special Election will take place on November 7.

What’sUpNewp has invited every candidate to join us for a WUN-ON-ONE interview. Visit WhatsUpNewp.com for our full special election coverage.

YouTube video

© 2012 - 2023 What's Up Newp, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, reproduced, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission

Popular Stories on WUN

The Latest Stories on WUN

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp.  He has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020.

Born and raised in Rhode Island, he spent 39 years living in Rhode Island - calling Newport home for more than a decade. In support of a career opportunity, he moved to Virginia, with his wife and two rescue dogs in August 2021. With the support of an amazing team of on-the-ground contributors, he is passionate and dedicated to building What'sUpNewp into the go-to news source for Newport, Newport County, and beyond. He visits Newport at least once a month.