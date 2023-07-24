Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week and weekend.

Cruise Ship Schedule

Here’s what’s left on the July cruise ship schedule;

  • July 27 – American Star via Fort Adams & Caribbean Princess via Perrotti Park
  • July 29 – American Constitution via Fort Adams State Park

Monday, July 24

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Firehouse Theatre: Laughter For Locals at 8 pm
  • Landing: Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Mike Milazzo at 4:30 pm, Emily Camp at 8 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: Yacht Club Rejects from 8 pm to 11 pm
  • One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques at 9 pm
  • Perro Salado: John Monllos from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
  • Paradise Valley Park: Evan Brum from 6 pm to 8 pm
  • The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
  • The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

Local Government

  • Little Compton: Little Compton Recreation Committee at 6:30 pm
  • Middletown: Middletown Town Council at 6 pm
  • Tiverton: Tiverton Wastewater District at 5:30 pm, Tiverton Housing Authority at 5:30 pm, Tiverton Town Council at 7 pm
  • See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Tuesday, July 25

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Easton’s Beach: Bar Fly at 6 pm
  • The JPT Film & Event Center: Past Lives at 3 pm, In Bruges, with live music by Turas at 6:30 pm
  • Landing: Jimmy & Matt from 1 pm to 4 pm, Adam Hanna from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, John Erikson from 8 pm to 11 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
  • One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm
  • St. John’s on The Point: Midney Honey Rock Band from 6 pm to 8:30 pm
  • The Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm

Local Government

Wednesday, July 26

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
  • Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Past Lives at 4:30 pm, Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett and Pink Floyd at 7:30 pm
  • Landing: Dan Decristofaro from 1 pm to 4 pm, Mark Flynn from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Jim Devlin from 8 pm to 11 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Fausto Palma from 8 pm to 11 pm
  • Newport Vineyards: Kate Guillen & The Drive from 5 pm to 8 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: Eoin Egan from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm
  • One Pelham East: Live music and DJ from 8 pm to 1 am
  • Perro Salado: The Z-Boys at 10 pm
  • Ragged Island Brewing: Those Guys from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
  • Sardella’s: Live music at 7 pm
  • The Reef: Music Bingo at 7 pm

Local Government

Thursday, July 27

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Easton’s Beach: Tommy James (magician) at 6 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Past Lives at 3 pm, A Mighty Wind with live concert by Folk Duo Atwater-Donnelly at 6:30 pm
  • Landing: Sean Rivers from 1 pm to 4 pm, Justin Pomfret from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Timmy Smith from 8 pm to 11 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: No Exit 4 from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Newport Folk presents All Newport’s Eve: Happiness & Friends (sold out) at 9 pm
  • newportFILM: Ron Delsener Presents  at Safe Harbor New England Boat Works at 8:25 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: Derrick Keane playing Irish tunes from 5 pm to 8 pm
  • One Pelham East: Sugarbabies at 9:30 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Live music at 10 pm
  • Perro Salado: The Honky Tonk Knights at 10 pm
  • Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia In The Barn from 6 pm to 8:30 pm
  • Sunset Cove: Karaoke with DJ Ricky Rod from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • The Deck: To be announced
  • The Reef: Brian Scott from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm

Local Government

Friday, July 28

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: Live music from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
  • Dockside: To be announced
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Newport Folk Aftershow – Aoife O’Donovan & Friends Play Nebraska (Sold-Out) at 9:30 pm
  • Landing: John Erikson from 1 pm to 4 pm, Jay Parker from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab from 8 pm to 12 am
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: Sean Rivers from 9:30 pm to 12 am
  • Narragansett Cafe: Pete LaGrange & The Ghost Riders from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Newport Folk Festival presents Shadrach Boggs at 9 pm (sold out)
  • Newport Harbor Island Resort: DJ Nook at The Firepits from 6 pm to 10 pm, live music at 7 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: “All Female Front” Live at 6 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson on the patio from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) inside at 10 pm
  • Officers’ Club Deck: Island Time Steel Band from 5:30 pm to 8 pm
  • One Pelham East: Angelus Hall from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Ragged Island Brewing: Dave Alves from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 9 pm
  • The Deck: To be announced
  • The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Reef: After School Special & Brian Scott from 1 pm to 10 pm
  • Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Local Government

  • No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
  • See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Saturday, July 29

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Blue Anchor Grill: Live music from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
  • Dockside & Riptides: To be announced
  • Greenvale Vineyards: Live Jazz Music from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • IYRS: BlissFest at 5 pm
  • Johnny’s at The Atlantic Resort: Phoenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Newport Folk Aftershow – All The Best – Margo Price & Friends (Sold Out) at 9 pm
  • Landing: Dezi Garcia from 1 pm to 4 pm, Blockhead from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Jake Kulak from 8 pm to 12 am
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Rugburn from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Zeneth at 9 pm
  • Newport Harbor Island Resort: DJ Nook at The Firepits from 6 pm to 10 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub:  CGray the DJ at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Shops At Long Wharf Mall: Llana Katz Katz from 1 pm to 5 pm
  • Speakeasy: Sean Rivers at 9 pm
  • The Deck: To be announced
  • The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Reef: J Mark Flynn from 12 pm to 3 pm, Jake Hus from 3 pm to 6 pm, Mel & Friends from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Local Government

  • No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
  • See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Sunday, July 30

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Brick Market Place: Live music from 12 pm to 3 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House:  Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • East Gerry Memorial Square: Cee Cee & The Riders from 6:30 pm to 8 pm
  • Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
  • Gooseberry Beach: Sean Rivers from 5 pm to 8 pm
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: John Erikson from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • Johnny’s Restaurant and Patio at the Wyndham Newport Hotel: Newport Island Quartet from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • King Park: NIMFEST presents Ryan Lee Crosby, Mel & The Unruly Roots from 3 pm to 6 pm
  • Landing: Mark Flynn from 1 pm to 4 pm, Jim Devlin from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, MB Padfield from 8 pm to 11 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Strumdawgs from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Nick Sarazen at 9 pm
  • Newport Vineyards: Lady Anemoia  Duo from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on the steel drums on the patio from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo at 7 pm
  • One Pelham East: Never In Vegas from 8:30 pm to 12 am
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • Sunset Cove: Andre Arsenault from 11 am to 2 pm, Outcry from 3 pm to 6 pm
  • The Deck: To be announced
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
  • The Reef: Reggae Brunch from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm, Lucas Neil from 3 pm to 6 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Local Government

  • No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
  • See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

