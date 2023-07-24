Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week and weekend.

Cruise Ship Schedule

Here’s what’s left on the July cruise ship schedule;

July 27 – American Star via Fort Adams & Caribbean Princess via Perrotti Park

July 29 – American Constitution via Fort Adams State Park

Monday, July 24

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Firehouse Theatre: Laughter For Locals at 8 pm

Landing: Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Mike Milazzo at 4:30 pm, Emily Camp at 8 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: Yacht Club Rejects from 8 pm to 11 pm

One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques at 9 pm

Perro Salado: John Monllos from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Paradise Valley Park: Evan Brum from 6 pm to 8 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

Local Government

Little Compton: Little Compton Recreation Committee at 6:30 pm

Middletown: Middletown Town Council at 6 pm

Tiverton: Tiverton Wastewater District at 5:30 pm, Tiverton Housing Authority at 5:30 pm, Tiverton Town Council at 7 pm

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Tuesday, July 25

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Sabina Matos, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1 At the request of the Matos campaign, this conversation has been rescheduled for 2 pm on Tuesday, July 25.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Easton’s Beach: Bar Fly at 6 pm

The JPT Film & Event Center: Past Lives at 3 pm, In Bruges, with live music by Turas at 6:30 pm

Landing: Jimmy & Matt from 1 pm to 4 pm, Adam Hanna from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, John Erikson from 8 pm to 11 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm

One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm

St. John’s on The Point: Midney Honey Rock Band from 6 pm to 8:30 pm

The Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm

Local Government

Wednesday, July 26

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Past Lives at 4:30 pm, Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett and Pink Floyd at 7:30 pm

Landing: Dan Decristofaro from 1 pm to 4 pm, Mark Flynn from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Jim Devlin from 8 pm to 11 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Fausto Palma from 8 pm to 11 pm

Newport Vineyards: Kate Guillen & The Drive from 5 pm to 8 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: Eoin Egan from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm

One Pelham East: Live music and DJ from 8 pm to 1 am

Perro Salado: The Z-Boys at 10 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Those Guys from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Sardella’s: Live music at 7 pm

The Reef: Music Bingo at 7 pm

Local Government

Thursday, July 27

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Easton’s Beach: Tommy James (magician) at 6 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Past Lives at 3 pm, A Mighty Wind with live concert by Folk Duo Atwater-Donnelly at 6:30 pm

Landing: Sean Rivers from 1 pm to 4 pm, Justin Pomfret from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Timmy Smith from 8 pm to 11 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe: No Exit 4 from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Newport Folk presents All Newport’s Eve: Happiness & Friends (sold out) at 9 pm

newportFILM: Ron Delsener Presents at Safe Harbor New England Boat Works at 8:25 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: Derrick Keane playing Irish tunes from 5 pm to 8 pm

One Pelham East: Sugarbabies at 9:30 pm

Pour Judgement: Live music at 10 pm

Perro Salado: The Honky Tonk Knights at 10 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia In The Barn from 6 pm to 8:30 pm

Sunset Cove: Karaoke with DJ Ricky Rod from 6 pm to 9 pm

The Deck: To be announced

The Reef: Brian Scott from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm

Local Government

Friday, July 28

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm

Blue Anchor Grill: Live music from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm

Dockside: To be announced

JPT Film & Event Center: Newport Folk Aftershow – Aoife O’Donovan & Friends Play Nebraska (Sold-Out) at 9:30 pm

Landing: John Erikson from 1 pm to 4 pm, Jay Parker from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab from 8 pm to 12 am

Midtown Oyster Bar: Sean Rivers from 9:30 pm to 12 am

Narragansett Cafe: Pete LaGrange & The Ghost Riders from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Newport Folk Festival presents Shadrach Boggs at 9 pm (sold out)

Newport Harbor Island Resort: DJ Nook at The Firepits from 6 pm to 10 pm, live music at 7 pm

Newport Playhouse: “All Female Front” Live at 6 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson on the patio from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) inside at 10 pm

Officers’ Club Deck: Island Time Steel Band from 5:30 pm to 8 pm

One Pelham East: Angelus Hall from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Dave Alves from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Speakeasy: Live music at 9 pm

The Deck: To be announced

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef: After School Special & Brian Scott from 1 pm to 10 pm

Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Local Government

No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Saturday, July 29

Lyle Lovett and his Large Band will stop at The VETS in Providence on July 29 An Evening with Lyle Lovett and his Large Band will feature an arrangement of Lovett standards, as well as songs from his critically acclaimed album 12th of June.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Blue Anchor Grill: Live music from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm

Dockside & Riptides: To be announced

Greenvale Vineyards: Live Jazz Music from 1 pm to 4 pm

IYRS: BlissFest at 5 pm

Johnny’s at The Atlantic Resort: Phoenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Newport Folk Aftershow – All The Best – Margo Price & Friends (Sold Out) at 9 pm

Landing: Dezi Garcia from 1 pm to 4 pm, Blockhead from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Jake Kulak from 8 pm to 12 am

Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Rugburn from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Zeneth at 9 pm

Newport Harbor Island Resort: DJ Nook at The Firepits from 6 pm to 10 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm

One Pelham East: Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Shops At Long Wharf Mall: Llana Katz Katz from 1 pm to 5 pm

Speakeasy: Sean Rivers at 9 pm

The Deck: To be announced

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef: J Mark Flynn from 12 pm to 3 pm, Jake Hus from 3 pm to 6 pm, Mel & Friends from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Local Government

No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Sunday, July 30

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Brick Market Place: Live music from 12 pm to 3 pm

Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm

East Gerry Memorial Square: Cee Cee & The Riders from 6:30 pm to 8 pm

Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm

Gooseberry Beach: Sean Rivers from 5 pm to 8 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: John Erikson from 4 pm to 7 pm

Johnny’s Restaurant and Patio at the Wyndham Newport Hotel: Newport Island Quartet from 3 pm to 7 pm

King Park: NIMFEST presents Ryan Lee Crosby, Mel & The Unruly Roots from 3 pm to 6 pm

Landing: Mark Flynn from 1 pm to 4 pm, Jim Devlin from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, MB Padfield from 8 pm to 11 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Strumdawgs from 4 pm to 7 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Nick Sarazen at 9 pm

Newport Vineyards: Lady Anemoia Duo from 1 pm to 4 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on the steel drums on the patio from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo at 7 pm

One Pelham East: Never In Vegas from 8:30 pm to 12 am

Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm

Sunset Cove: Andre Arsenault from 11 am to 2 pm, Outcry from 3 pm to 6 pm

The Deck: To be announced

The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

The Reef: Reggae Brunch from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm, Lucas Neil from 3 pm to 6 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Local Government

No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.