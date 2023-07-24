Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week and weekend.
Cruise Ship Schedule
Here’s what’s left on the July cruise ship schedule;
- July 27 – American Star via Fort Adams & Caribbean Princess via Perrotti Park
- July 29 – American Constitution via Fort Adams State Park
Monday, July 24
Things To Do
- 10 am to 2 pm: Free Self Guided Tours of Eisenhower House
- 11 am: Road to Independence Walking Tour
- 2 pm to 5 pm: Mondays in Miantonomi at Miantonomi Park
- 5:30 pm to 7 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
- 5:30 pm to 7 pm: Adult Beginner Ballet and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
- 6 pm to 8 pm: Music In The Park presents Evan Brum at Paradise Valley Park
- 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm: Networking Night: Money Mindset Workshop at Opal
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Firehouse Theatre: Laughter For Locals at 8 pm
- Landing: Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Mike Milazzo at 4:30 pm, Emily Camp at 8 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Yacht Club Rejects from 8 pm to 11 pm
- One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques at 9 pm
- Perro Salado: John Monllos from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
- Paradise Valley Park: Evan Brum from 6 pm to 8 pm
- The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
Local Government
- Little Compton: Little Compton Recreation Committee at 6:30 pm
- Middletown: Middletown Town Council at 6 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Wastewater District at 5:30 pm, Tiverton Housing Authority at 5:30 pm, Tiverton Town Council at 7 pm
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Tuesday, July 25
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Sabina Matos, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1
At the request of the Matos campaign, this conversation has been rescheduled for 2 pm on Tuesday, July 25.
Things To Do
- 3:30 pm to 5 pm: Basic Backyard Beekeeping at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 5:30 pm to 7 pm: Adult Intermediate Contemporary Dance at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
- 6 pm to 8 pm: Family Night Concerts featuring Bar Fly at Easton’s Beach
- 6 pm to 8:30 pm: Music on the Lawn featuring Midnight Honey Rock Band at St. John’s on The Point
- 7 pm to 8:30 pm: Coastal Queen Brings You Celtic Ballads with Boston’s Erin Og
- 7 pm to 8 pm: Adult Beginner Contemporary — Dance Flow at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Easton’s Beach: Bar Fly at 6 pm
- The JPT Film & Event Center: Past Lives at 3 pm, In Bruges, with live music by Turas at 6:30 pm
- Landing: Jimmy & Matt from 1 pm to 4 pm, Adam Hanna from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, John Erikson from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm
- St. John’s on The Point: Midney Honey Rock Band from 6 pm to 8:30 pm
- The Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
Local Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
- Little Compton: Little Compton School Committee at 10:30 am
- Middletown: Middletown Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee at 5:30 pm, Middletown Zoning Board of Review at 6 pm
- Newport: Newport Cliff Walk Commission at 4:30 pm, Newport School Committee at 5:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Dog Park Operating Committee at 5:30 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton School Building Committee at 4 pm,Tiverton Conservation Commission at 11 pm
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Wednesday, July 26
Newport City Council to host next Regular Council Meeting on July 26 at Pell Elementary School
Meeting to include update from DEM on excavated soil at Newport City Hall.
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain (July 26)
Colleen Burns Jermain, Superintendent of Newport Public Schools, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 1:30 pm.
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Gabe Amo, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1
Gabe Amo, a Democratic Candidate for Rhode Island’s Congressional District 1, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation at 2:15 pm on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Aaron Regunberg, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1
Aaron Regunberg, a Democratic Candidate for Rhode Island’s Congressional District 1, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation at noon on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
Things To Do
- 12 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 2 pm to 6 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market on Memorial Blvd
- 3 pm to 8 pm: Wednesday Flight Night at Newport Vineyards
- 4:15 pm to 5:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
- 5 pm: After5 Cleanup at Surfer’s End Second Beach
- 5 pm to 8 pm: Wednesday Music Series at Newport Vineyards
- 5:30 pm to 7 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
- 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm: Those Guys! – Ragged Island Summer Concert Series – Presented by Fitzpatrick Team/ReMax at Ragged Island Brewing Company
- 6 pm to 8 pm: Jazz Series at the Herreshoff Marine Museum
- 6 pm to 8 pm: Music at Sunset: Concert Series 2023 at Blithewold Mansion
- 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
- 6:35 pm: Newport Gulls vs. Mystic Schooners at Cardines Field
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Past Lives at 4:30 pm, Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett and Pink Floyd at 7:30 pm
- Landing: Dan Decristofaro from 1 pm to 4 pm, Mark Flynn from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Jim Devlin from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Fausto Palma from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Newport Vineyards: Kate Guillen & The Drive from 5 pm to 8 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: Eoin Egan from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm
- One Pelham East: Live music and DJ from 8 pm to 1 am
- Perro Salado: The Z-Boys at 10 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Those Guys from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
- Sardella’s: Live music at 7 pm
- The Reef: Music Bingo at 7 pm
Local Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Technical Review Committee at 10 am
- Middletown: Middletown Town Council at 6 pm
- Newport: Newport City Council at 5:30 pm
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Thursday, July 27
Things To Do
- 8:30 am to 10 am: “The Blue & You” Summer Speaker Series at Innovate Newport
- 9 am to 10 am: Free Tree Walk: Salve Regina University at Salve Regina University
- 12 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 5 pm to 10 pm: Hill Market After Dark at Hotel Viking
- 5:30 pm to 7 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet
- 6 pm: Children’s Night featuring Tommy James (magician) at Easton’s Beach
- 6 pm to 8 pm: Architecture and Design Minority Meet Up at Yagi Noodles
- 8:25 pm: newportFILM presents Ron Delsener Presents at Safe Harbor New England Boat Works
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Easton’s Beach: Tommy James (magician) at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Past Lives at 3 pm, A Mighty Wind with live concert by Folk Duo Atwater-Donnelly at 6:30 pm
- Landing: Sean Rivers from 1 pm to 4 pm, Justin Pomfret from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Timmy Smith from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: No Exit 4 from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Newport Folk presents All Newport’s Eve: Happiness & Friends (sold out) at 9 pm
- newportFILM: Ron Delsener Presents at Safe Harbor New England Boat Works at 8:25 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: Derrick Keane playing Irish tunes from 5 pm to 8 pm
- One Pelham East: Sugarbabies at 9:30 pm
- Pour Judgement: Live music at 10 pm
- Perro Salado: The Honky Tonk Knights at 10 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia In The Barn from 6 pm to 8:30 pm
- Sunset Cove: Karaoke with DJ Ricky Rod from 6 pm to 9 pm
- The Deck: To be announced
- The Reef: Brian Scott from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm
Local Government
- Little Compton: Little Compton 350 (LC350) at 6:30 pm
- Middletown: Middletown Tree Commission at 4 pm, Middletown Prevention Coalition at 6 pm
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Friday, July 28
What’s Up Interview: Rising star Bella White, playing the Newport Folk Festival July 28
Singer-songwriter is making her first appearance at Fort Adams
Things To Do
- Newport Folk Festival at Fort Adams State Park
- 12 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm: Birth Chart Basics Workshop
- 2 pm to 2:30 pm: Bridal Sip & Sample
- 6 pm to 9 pm: The Newport Show Gala Preview Party at St. George’s School Ice Rink
- 6 pm to 11 pm: Newport Contemporary Ballet’s Summer Soirée at Gray Craig Estate
- 6:35 pm: Newport Gulls vs. Ocean State Waves at Cardines Field
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Live music from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
- Dockside: To be announced
- JPT Film & Event Center: Newport Folk Aftershow – Aoife O’Donovan & Friends Play Nebraska (Sold-Out) at 9:30 pm
- Landing: John Erikson from 1 pm to 4 pm, Jay Parker from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab from 8 pm to 12 am
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Sean Rivers from 9:30 pm to 12 am
- Narragansett Cafe: Pete LaGrange & The Ghost Riders from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Newport Folk Festival presents Shadrach Boggs at 9 pm (sold out)
- Newport Harbor Island Resort: DJ Nook at The Firepits from 6 pm to 10 pm, live music at 7 pm
- Newport Playhouse: “All Female Front” Live at 6 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson on the patio from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) inside at 10 pm
- Officers’ Club Deck: Island Time Steel Band from 5:30 pm to 8 pm
- One Pelham East: Angelus Hall from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Dave Alves from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 9 pm
- The Deck: To be announced
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: After School Special & Brian Scott from 1 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Local Government
- No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Saturday, July 29
Lyle Lovett and his Large Band will stop at The VETS in Providence on July 29
An Evening with Lyle Lovett and his Large Band will feature an arrangement of Lovett standards, as well as songs from his critically acclaimed album 12th of June.
Things To Do
- Newport Folk Festival at Fort Adams State Park
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at 25 Enterprise Drive, Middletown
- 10 am: CARS & COFFEE AT THE NEWPORT CAR MUSEUM
- 10 am to 5 pm: The 2023 Newport Show at St. George’s School Ice Rink
- 12 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 2 pm: Fundraiser for Armand Richard at Middletown FOPA Lodge 21
- 5 pm: BlissFest at IYRS
- 5 pm: Newport International Polo Series at Newport International Polo Grounds
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: Live music from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Dockside & Riptides: To be announced
- Greenvale Vineyards: Live Jazz Music from 1 pm to 4 pm
- IYRS: BlissFest at 5 pm
- Johnny’s at The Atlantic Resort: Phoenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Newport Folk Aftershow – All The Best – Margo Price & Friends (Sold Out) at 9 pm
- Landing: Dezi Garcia from 1 pm to 4 pm, Blockhead from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Jake Kulak from 8 pm to 12 am
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Rugburn from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Zeneth at 9 pm
- Newport Harbor Island Resort: DJ Nook at The Firepits from 6 pm to 10 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Shops At Long Wharf Mall: Llana Katz Katz from 1 pm to 5 pm
- Speakeasy: Sean Rivers at 9 pm
- The Deck: To be announced
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: J Mark Flynn from 12 pm to 3 pm, Jake Hus from 3 pm to 6 pm, Mel & Friends from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Local Government
- No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Sunday, July 30
12 Metre World Championship returns July 30 – August 5
Ten historic 12 Metres will compete in the World Championship, which was last held in the U.S. (in Newport) in 2019.
What’s Up Interview: Dan Blakeslee, playing Newport Folk Sunday, July 30
Popular singer-songwriter kicking off the festivities on the Fort Stage
Things To Do
- Newport Folk Festival at Fort Adams State Park
- 8 am to 10 am: Cars & Coffee — Salve Regina University
- 10 am to 1:30 pm: Tiverton Farmers Market at Town Farm Recreation Area
- 10 am to 5 pm: The 2023 Newport Show at St. George’s School Ice Rink
- 1 pm to 4 pm: Sunday Music Series featuring Lady Anemoia Duo at Newport Vineyards
- 1 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 3 pm to 6 pm: NIMFest featuring Ryan Lee Crosby, Mel & The Unruly Roots at King Park
- 6:30 pm to 8 pm: Sundays at East Ferry Memorial Square featuring Cee Cee & The Riders at East Ferry Memorial Square
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Brick Market Place: Live music from 12 pm to 3 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- East Gerry Memorial Square: Cee Cee & The Riders from 6:30 pm to 8 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Gooseberry Beach: Sean Rivers from 5 pm to 8 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: John Erikson from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Johnny’s Restaurant and Patio at the Wyndham Newport Hotel: Newport Island Quartet from 3 pm to 7 pm
- King Park: NIMFEST presents Ryan Lee Crosby, Mel & The Unruly Roots from 3 pm to 6 pm
- Landing: Mark Flynn from 1 pm to 4 pm, Jim Devlin from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, MB Padfield from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Strumdawgs from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Nick Sarazen at 9 pm
- Newport Vineyards: Lady Anemoia Duo from 1 pm to 4 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on the steel drums on the patio from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo at 7 pm
- One Pelham East: Never In Vegas from 8:30 pm to 12 am
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- Sunset Cove: Andre Arsenault from 11 am to 2 pm, Outcry from 3 pm to 6 pm
- The Deck: To be announced
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Reef: Reggae Brunch from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm, Lucas Neil from 3 pm to 6 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
Local Government
- No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
