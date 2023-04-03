Four-time Grammy-winning singer, composer, and actor Lyle Lovett confirms new nationwide summer tour dates with his renowned Large Band. The tour will stop at The VETS in Providence July 29.

General on-sale begins April 7 at 10am. Tickets are available online at TheVetsRI.com or by calling 401.421.2787. For tour info visit lylelovett.com.

An Evening with Lyle Lovett and his Large Band will feature an arrangement of Lovett standards, as well as songs from his critically acclaimed album 12th of June. Watch the band perform on PBS’ “Austin City Limits” last fall.

12th of June was released last year on Verve Records. Produced by Chuck Ainlay and Lovett, the album features a mix of new originals, standards by Nat King Cole and Dave Frishberg, and a Horace Silver instrumental, representing Lovett’s dynamic live performances with his Large Band. Coupled with his gift for storytelling, the new album continues to highlight Lovett’s ability to fuse elements of jazz, country, western swing, folk, gospel and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers. Of the album, The Wall Street Journal hails, “Few artists can bring all of these moods and sounds into one place and put a personal stamp on them all; Lyle Lovett does that.”

Lyle Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums. Whether touring with his Acoustic Group or his Large Band, Lovett’s live performances show not only the breadth of this Texas legend’s deep talents, but also the diversity of his influences, making him one of the most compelling and captivating musicians in popular music. Since his self-titled debut in 1986, Lovett has evolved into one of music’s most vibrant and iconic performers. Among his many accolades, besides four Grammy Awards, he was given the Americana Music Association’s inaugural Trailblazer Award, was named Texas State Musician and is a member of both the Texas Heritage Songwriters’ Association Hall of Fame and the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame.

LYLE LOVETT AND HIS LARGE BAND LIVE

June 16—Newport, KY—MegaCorp Pavilion

June 17—Evansville, IN—Victory Theatre

June 18—Chicago, IL—Chicago Theatre

June 20—Nashville, IN—Brown Country Music Center

June 22—Rochester Hills, MI—Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

June 23—Peoria, IL—Peoria Civic Center Theater

June 24—Milwaukee, WI—Summerfest*

June 25—Iowa City, IA—Hancher Auditorium

June 27—Aspen, CO—Belly Up Aspen

June 28—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 29—Beaver Creek, CO—Vilar Performing Arts Center

June 30—Grand Junction, CO—Avalon Theatre

July 1—Sandy, UT—Sandy Amphitheater

July 3—Solana Beach, CA—Belly Up Tavern

July 5—San Juan Capistrano, CA—The Coach House

July 6—Beverly Hills, CA—Saban Theater

July 7—Ojai, CA—Libbey Bowl*

July 11—Napa, CA—Uptown Theatre Napa

July 12—Redding, CA—Redding Civic Auditorium

July 14—Bend, OR—Hayden Homes Amphitheater

July 15—Forest Grove, OR—McMenamins Grand Lodge

July 16—Woodinville, WA—Chateau Ste. Michelle*

July 18—West Kelowna, BC—Mission Hill Winery

July 22—Bonner, MT—KettleHouse Amphitheater

July 23—Billings, MT—Downtown Billings

July 26—Huber Heights, OH—Rose Music Center at The Heights

July 27—Pittsburgh, PA—Stage AE

July 28—Lancaster, PA—American Music Theatre

July 29—Providence, RI—Veterans Memorial Auditorium

July 30—Hammondsport, NY—The Pavilion at Point of the Bluff Vineyards*

August 2—Plymouth, MA—Plymouth Memorial Hall

August 3—Lowell, MA—Boarding House Park

August 4—New Brunswick, NJ—Stage Theatre

August 5—Vienna, VA—Wolf Trap-Filene Center*

August 6—Charlottesville, VA—The Paramount Theater

August 8—Richmond, VA—Dominion Energy Center

August 9—Durham, NC—Durham Performing Arts Center

August 10—Charlotte, NC—Knight Theater

August 11—Charleston, SC—Charleston Gaillard Center

August 12—Atlanta, GA—Woodruff Arts Center

August 14—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium

August 15—Knoxville, TN—Tennessee Theater

*On sale now