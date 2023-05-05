Discover Newport, the official convention and visitors bureau for Newport and Bristol counties, has published the 2023 Cruise Ship Schedule.

Larger ships anchor in the harbor and tender passengers to Perotti Park while smaller vessels dock at the South Alofsin Pier at Fort Adams State Park. Discover Newport has only released a schedule for Perotti Park.

In 2023, Newport Harbor will welcome more than sixty cruise ships between April – November, including the iconic Queen Mary II on Thursday, July 6.

2023 Cruise Ship Schedule

The following schedule has been curated and published by Discover Newport, all scheduled visits are subject to change. For updates to this list and more information, visit here.

Last updated by Discover Newport in April 2023