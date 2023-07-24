Christian McBride is always part of the music, whether behind the bass as a performer, directing it as an Artistic Director, or talking about it on NPR’s Jazz Night in America and The Lowdown: Conversations With Christian on SiriusXM.

McBride, an eight-time GRAMMY-winning bassist, composer, and bandleader, prepares to do some of it all at this year’s Newport Jazz Festival.

McBride, who has served as Newport Jazz Festival’s Artistic Director since 2016 and who will perform in multiple sets at Newport Jazz Festival, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Friday, July 28 at 1:30 pm.

During our conversation, we’ll talk about this year’s lineup, his roles at the festival, Jazz music, Newport, and much more. Have a question for McBride? Email it to me at ryan@whatsupnewp.com or comment below.

The nearly sold-out 2023 Newport Jazz Festival will occur from Friday, August 4, to Sunday, August 6, at Fort Adams State Park. See the full lineup here. Only a limited number of Friday tickets remain. Buy Friday Tickets

Watch our conversation live as it happens below or anytime afterward.