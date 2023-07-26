The biggest challenge fans face at the Newport Folk Festival is deciding which bands to see especially when set times for three main stages and a pair of side stages overlap. The fact is, you just can’t get to every act. Still, with three days and over 50 carefully curated sets this weekend, attendees will have no trouble catching the best live music anywhere on earth.

I present my “Six Picks” of “not-to-be-missed” sets at the 2023 Newport Folk Festival along with videos of each act. I’m leaning a little in the “high-energy under-the-radar” indie rock direction with my picks this year – it’s an eclectic mix for sure. The reality is, you can’t go wrong at Newport – be curious and good things will happen – guaranteed!

Friday: In a collab that could only happen at Newport, I’m excited and curious to hear RI-based indigenous band Eastern Medicine Singers alongside legendary Sonic Youth guitarist Lee Rinaldo and Israeli-born Yonatan Gat, who produced the 2022 album with the Singers, titled Medicine Singers. Aural fury will certainly ensue. Catch the set on the Fort Stage Friday at 12:25.

Friday: There’s a lot of buzz around Auckland, New Zealand band The Beths this year. Expect a high-energy set from the indie-rock band who have been highly praised by Rolling Stone and Pitchfork. Fans of bands like Soccer Mommy, Courtney Barnett, and Wet Leg will appreciate this band. Catch them on the Quad Stage Friday at 12:15.

Friday: Stop, hey, what’s the sound… The Heavy Heavy are a really cool band from Brighton, UK with a Laurel Canyon vibe who seamlessly blend modern rock sounds with sun-soaked vocals, Doors-inspired organ, and jangly 12-string guitar. Like many rising stars who have played Newport early in their career, I recommend you catch them before they get big! Hear their set at 3:45 Friday on the Harbor Stage.

Saturday: Los Lobos, just another band from East LA, are celebrating their 50th anniversary this year. I’m a long-time fan of the band, who blend up a mix of rock, Tex-Mex, country, folk, R&B, and blues, alongside traditional music such as cumbia, boleros, and norteños. The band will be joined by some “friends” on Saturday at 3:15 on the Fort Stage.

Saturday: Jason Isbell is one of the best songwriters of his generation. He returns to Fort Adams with a critically acclaimed new album Weathervanes, along with his band, the 400 Unit and his wife Amanda Shires. With numerous appearances in recent years, he’s become one of the “faces” of the festival, along with artists like Brandi Carlile, Jim James and Margo Price. Check out his set at 4:55 on the Fort Stage.

Sunday: Black Opry Revue is a unique collaboration of Black artists, writers, producers, and industry professionals making progress for artists of color in the country music world. Their set last year was very well-received and I’m looking forward to hearing them again. Look for Norfolk, VA singer-songwriter Roberta Lea, and North Carolina-based Nikki Morgan. Check out the Revue at 1:45 on the Fort Stage.

More Highlights:

All Weekend: A number of bands with local connections are playing the festival this year. Don’t miss Fort Stage openers, Newport-based Laden Valley, and two other acts with close ties to RI, The Huntress and the Holder of Hands with Morganeve Swain Saturday and Dan Blakeslee Sunday.

All Weekend: Headliners, My Morning Jacket, Jon Batiste, and Billy Strings will certainly bring some heat, and those sets when you’re likely to see unannounced guests on stage.

Hydrate, use sunscreen, and follow our coverage all weekend long on WhatsUpNewp.