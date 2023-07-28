Artists’ Open Studios returns to Jamestown on Saturday, August 5 from 10 am–5 pm. Jointly hosted by the Jamestown Arts Center (JAC) and Conanicut Island Art Association (CIAA), Artists’ Open Studios is a one-day, island-wide event where participating artists invite the public into their studios.

There are over 25 participating artists across the island as well as groups of artists with pop-up displays at Conanicut Island Art Association at the Jamestown Recreation Center (41 Conanicus Ave.) Out of the Box Studio & Gallery (11 Clinton Ave.) and at the JAC (18 Valley St.).

Maureen Coleman, Executive Director of the JAC, describes the day as an island favorite: “This artist-led event is all about enabling artists to speak directly with the public and, in turn, providing a visitor with the opportunity to engage directly with an artist. We are lucky to live in such a creative community that values this experience.”

Participating artists include: Jillian Barber, Alicia Bell, Shirley Bell, Ellen Bulger, Rose Chase, Jennifer & David Clancy, The Curiosity Store, CIAA artists in the Conanicut Island Artist Association Summer Art Show, Diane Damle, Peter Diepenbrock, Peter Elsworth, Tim Gavalakis, Jamestown Arts Center artists, Isabella Knox, Donna Lee, Deb Lichtenstein, Suzanne Maccarone, Susan E Mailloux, Amanda Matthews, Rick Meli, Julie Munafo, artists at Out of the Box Studio & Gallery, Kate Petrie, Teddy Trocki Ryba, Nick Shapin, Sandy Sorlien, Didi Suydam, Christopher Smeraldi, Ernie Wulff, Josy Wright, and Matt Vars.

Printed maps will be available at the JAC by Saturday, August 29. A digital map is available on the JAC’s website: jamestownartcenter.org/events/ open-studios . It provides full details on participating artists, their location, hours, and turn-by-turn directions.

In case of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled to Sunday, August 6, from 10 am–5 pm.

About the Jamestown Arts Center:

The Jamestown Arts Center is a multidisciplinary visual and performing arts space that hosts art exhibits, theater, dance and musical performances, film screenings, and educational programming, including artist talks and hands-on art classes for all ages. The JAC opened in 2010 in a former boat repair shop redesigned by award-winning architects Estes/Twombly. The JAC has won five of Rhode Island Monthly’s “Best of Rhode Island” awards, including the Editor’s Pick for Outdoor Art in 2021.

The Jamestown Arts Center is a leading arts and cultural hub for Rhode Island and beyond, where creativity, ideas, and innovation flourish. For more information visit: jamestownartcenter.org.