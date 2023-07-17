Sabina Matos, a Democratic Candidate for Rhode Island’s Congressional District 1, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 1 pm.

During the interview, we’ll learn more about Sabina, find out why she’s running in this special election, and discuss what she believes sets her apart from her opponents.

Have a question for Sabina? Please leave it in the comments below. Watch the interview live as it happens or anytime afterward on WhatsUpNewp.com.

A special primary for the Congressional District 1 Special Election will be held on September 5. The Special Election will take place on November 7.

What’sUpNewp has invited every candidate to join us for a WUN-ON-ONE interview. Visit WhatsUpNewp.com for our full special election coverage.