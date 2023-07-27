The Jamestown Arts Center and Out of the Box Studio & Gallery announce an educational collaboration to offer Sister Studio Saturdays.

Screen printing workshops for adults will be held at Out of the Box Studio & Gallery (11 Clinton Ave, Jamestown), and are singular and stand alone in nature, whereby participants can sign up for one or more. Screen printing workshops are scheduled for Saturdays, July 29 and August 19 from 1-4pm with instructor and Out of the Box Art Director, Casey Weibust.

Weibust has been an integral part of the JAC over the years, helping create the printmaking studio, teaching MET School students and summer camp, and helping craft grant proposals for ADA compliance. Most recently, Weibust co-curated the popular, community-inclusive JAC exhibit “Harnessing Color.”

“The JAC/Out of the Box collaboration felt natural,” said Weibust. “It satisfied the desire for additional space during the busy JAC summer camp season, along with the Out of the Box goals of offering creative space for the entire community to work at all levels of artistic abilities without limitation. At Out of the Box, we feel like the JAC is a home away from home; we want the JAC community to feel the same way about our space.”

Melinda Frederick, JAC Director of Education, adds, “The JAC appreciates the talent and dedication of the artists and staff at Out of the Box, and the inclusive and creative environment of their studio and gallery spaces. These workshops are just the start of the Sister Studio Saturdays program which we plan to continue in a variety of mediums with teaching artists from around the state.”

Sister Studio Saturdays Workshop Descriptions

July 29 – Stencil Screen Printing – This workshop offers an intuitive and user-friendly approach to screen printing. Participants will create free-hand graphic stencils using X-acto blades and vinyl. Attendees will learn how to transfer the stencil onto a screen for printing multiple times. All materials (including screens, inks, fun backgrounds by OotB artists, and paper) will be provided. Students are welcome to bring and print on their own apparel.

Aug 19 – Monotype Screen Printing – Using water-soluble crayons and transparent base screen printing ink, participants will draw images directly onto their screens to create one-of-a-kind prints. Artists can create multiple prints leading to a cohesive body of work. Materials will be provided.

Workshops are limited to eight students. Additional information and sign-ups can be found at www.jamestownartcenter.org/ education-adult . If sold out, there is a waitlist. Scholarships are available. The three hour workshop fee is $125, or $100 for JAC and OotB members.

About the Jamestown Arts Center:

The Jamestown Arts Center is a multidisciplinary visual and performing arts space that hosts art exhibits, theater, dance and musical performances, film screenings, and educational programming, including artist talks and hands-on art classes for all ages. The JAC opened in 2010 in a former boat repair shop redesigned by award-winning architects Estes/Twombly. The JAC has won five of Rhode Island Monthly’s “Best of Rhode Island” awards, including the Editor’s Pick for Outdoor Art in 2021.

The Jamestown Arts Center is a leading arts and cultural hub for Rhode Island and beyond, where creativity, ideas, and innovation flourish. For more information visit: jamestownartcenter.org.