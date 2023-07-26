The $2,000,000 Powerball ticket from July 19, 2023, drawing has been claimed by a couple from North Providence, according to the Rhode Island Lottery.

The winner picked his numbers using a combination of birthdays and special dates. They tell Rhode Island Lottery that they now plan to invest the winnings. The winning ticket was purchased from Cumberland Farms, 1933 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence.

Tonight’s estimated Powerball jackpot is $41 million.

The estimated Mega Millions jackpot has rolled to $910 million ($464.2 million cash value) for Friday’s drawing – the fifth largest Mega Millions® jackpot ever.

The $1,000,000 Mega Millions ticket from July 18, 2023, drawing remains unclaimed. That ticket was purchased at Mobil, 3 Pine Swamp Rd., Cumberland.