Stephanie Beauté, a Democratic Candidate for Rhode Island’s Congressional District 1, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation at 11 am on Thursday, July 20, 2023.
During the interview, we’ll learn more about Stephanie, find out why she’s running in this special election, and discuss what she believes sets her apart from his opponents.
Have a question for Stephanie? Please leave it in the comments below. Watch the interview live as it happens or anytime afterward on WhatsUpNewp.com.
A special primary for the Congressional District 1 Special Election will be held on September 5. The Special Election will take place on November 7.
What’sUpNewp has invited every candidate to join us for a WUN-ON-ONE interview. Visit WhatsUpNewp.com for our full special election coverage.
VIDEO
