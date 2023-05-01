The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;
Weather Forecast
Marine Forecast
The Latest
Spirit of Gallo acquires Fishers Island Lemonade
A trailblazer in the ready-to-drink (RTD) category, Fishers Island Lemonade was one of the first premium craft cocktails to be packaged in a can.
Awe and entertainment planned for The Ocean Race Newport Stopover
Live Music and special events among highlights of nine-day stopover of The Ocean Race
Presidents’ Trophy curse hits record-setting Boston Bruins
The Presidents’ Trophy curse was too strong — even for a team coming off the best regular season in NHL history.
What Sold: A look at the 17 properties that changed hands in Newport County last week
The last week of April brought the transfer of 17 homes in Newport County.
Registration opens for the 12th Annual Citizens Pell Bridge Run
100% of the proceeds from the run/walk benefit local non-profits — applications are open for charitable partners.
Mary McAleese, former president of Ireland, will participate in public conversation at Salve Regina University on May 17
Mary McAleese, who served as Ireland’s eighth president from 1997 to 2011, will participate in a public conversation covering a wide range of topics when she visits Salve Regina University on May 17.
Sean Kenney’s Nature Connects Made with LEGO Bricks coming to Green Animals Topiary Garden
A total of 14 sculptures will be exhibited at Green Animals, which is in Portsmouth, R.I. Sean Kenney’s Bonsai Tree will be displayed inside the Welcome Center at The Breakers in Newport.
The Ocean Race: Rounding the corner, with the doldrums ahead
Brazil is in the rear view mirror for the four IMOCA teams racing to Newport, with a benign doldrims ahead…
Potter League’s premiere spring fundraiser – LoveBash for Animals is back on May 6
The LoveBash for Animals will feature a cocktail reception, seated dinner, an exciting silent and live auction, live music and a unique and up-close look at the life-saving programs and services the Potter League provides, and more.
Aerosmith announces farewell tour starting in September
Aerosmith will be touring a city near you for the last time to celebrate the rock band’s 50-plus years together.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Panthers oust record-setting Bruins 4-3 in OT in Game 7
The Boston Bruins are done, with a long offseason to think about their failure to capitalize on the greatest regular season in NHL history.
Concert Recap and Photos: Lisa O’Neill at the Colony House
Irish folk musician gets warm greeting from enthused crowd in Newport Live concert April 29
Red Sox top Guardians 7-1 behind Wong, Verdugo home runs
Connor Wong hit a two-run homer, Alex Verdugo singled home a pair of runs and added a late solo homer, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Cleveland Guardians 7-1 on a cold and rainy Sunday at Fenway Park.
Cary Morin Duo to take the stage at Jamestown Arts Center on May 12
The Jamestown Arts Center welcomes Newport Live with their Indigenous Voices Series, presenting Kennedy Center Award Winner, the Cary Morin Duo.
The Ocean Race: Charging north towards the doldrums
Moderate trade winds have the teams speeding north
What’s Up Interview: Evan St. Martin of Laden Valley, playing Greenwich Odeum on May 5
The Sea, The Sea to open for Newport band
The Ocean Race: Desperately seeking tradewinds
The fleet is slow and the only relief will come from stronger tradewinds ahead of the doldrums early next week
Obituary: Diane Andrews
March 14, 1959 – April 25, 2023