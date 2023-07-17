Colleen Burns Jermain, Superintendent of Newport Public Schools, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 1:30 pm.

During our conversation with the Superintendent, we’ll catch up on what’s happening at Newport Public Schools over the summer break, get an update on construction at Rogers High School, and get answers to your questions.

Have a question for the superintendent? Please leave it in the comments below.

Watch the conversation live as it happens or anytime afterward on WhatsUpNewp.com.