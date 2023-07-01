The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;
Weather Forecast
Marine Forecast
The Latest
The Grand Finale in Genova brings The Ocean Race to a conclusion in style
The WeBuild In-Port Race in Genova sees the last starts and finishes in the VO65 Sprint and an epic the around the world race for the IMOCAs
How gas prices have changed in Rhode Island in the last week
The cost for a gallon of gas is down a few cents from last week as the July Fourth weekend gets underway. Typically, demand for gas rises around this weekend, driving prices upward.
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (July 1 – 8)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Reed, Whitehouse, McKee, Raimondo & state leaders celebrate $108.7 million in Federal Broadband funding to connect more RIers to affordable high-speed internet
Today, U.S. Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse joined U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Governor Dan McKee, Rhode Island Commerce Secretary Liz Tanner, Newport Mayor Xaykham Khamsavoravong and state and local officials to celebrate the latest installment of Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program funding for Rhode Island.
Newport shuts out Ocean State for eighth straight win
The Gulls now stand at 17-3, while the Waves have dropped to 11-9-1 for the season.
Red Sox back Paxton with 3 home runs and snap their 5-game skid with a 5-0 win over the Blue Jays
Jarren Duran hit a two-run homer, James Paxton and two relievers combined on a three-hitter and the Boston Red Sox snapped a season-worst five-game losing streak by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 5-0 on Friday night.
35 file to fill the District 1 Congressional seat
Candidates include current officeholders, newcomers, perennial candidates, and others who we are just learning about.
Newport Polo to host A1 Roofing Independence Cup on July 1
Newport International Polo Series will showcase the elite talent of the United States Polo Association in the Northeast region by hosting the A-1 Roofing Independence Cup on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 5 pm.
Mondays in Miantonomi: Fun, festive, and mostly free!
A community event with food and music.
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (June 30-July 2)
Ed Sheeran, Big Lux and Summerfest at Dusk
What’s Up in Newport: June 30 – July 4
Jamestown and Newport’s Fireworks Display, Cars & Coffee at Fort Adams, Independence Cup at Newport Polo, and more!
Portsmouth Historical Society to host a lecture on ‘Steamboats on Narragansett Bay and the Sakonnet River’
Jim Garman to give lecture at the Portsmouth Historical Society Museum on July 20th
Record number of female sailors took part in The Ocean Race 2022-23
More females also featured in other traditionally male-dominated roles, including onboard reporters and race jurors
What’s Up Today: Friday, June 30
Private fireworks display scheduled for July 1 near Bailey’s Beach
Gulls topple Mainers 6-2 to win seventh straight
The Newport Gulls improved to an NECBL-best 16-3 overall record with a 6-2 victory over the Sanford Mainers on Thursday night at Goodall Park.
Marlins foil Bello’s no-hit bid and beat Red Sox 2-0; Arraez goes hitless with average down to .392
Jean Segura’s infield single broke up Brayan Bello’s no-hit bid with nobody out in the eighth inning, and the Miami Marlins followed with three more hits to break a scoreless tie and beat the Boston Red Sox 2-0 on Thursday night.
The display, which is expected to last roughly 10 minutes, is set to begin at 9:15 p.m.
RIDOH recommends closing beaches across the state, including Third Beach, Peabody’s Beach, and Sandy Point Beach
RIDOH recommends several beach closings due to high bacteria levels.
Newport City Council to host special meeting on the excavated soil at Rogers High School
RI DEM, other environmental consultants to provide updates on excavated soil that is piling up at Rogers High School.
Divided Supreme Court outlaws affirmative action in college admissions, says race can’t be used
A divided Supreme Court on Thursday struck down affirmative action in college admissions, declaring race cannot be a factor and forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies.
The Supreme Court’s biggest decisions are coming. Here’s what they could say
Here’s a look at some of the cases the court has left to decide from the term that began back in October:
Ashley Householder named Executive Director of The Sailing Museum and National Sailing Hall of Fame
The Board of Directors of The Sailing Museum and National Sailing Hall of Fame announced today that Ashley Householder has been appointed executive director.
Just My Opinion: Home fireworks displays sent more than 10,000 to hospital in 2022
As a journalist, I’ve written too many stories about people losing fingers and suffering severe burns because of taking a cavalier approach to shooting off fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July.
Preservation Society elects new trustees during Annual Meeting
During its recent Annual Meeting at Marble House, the Preservation Society of Newport County membership elected three new trustees.
