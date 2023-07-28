The Butts Hill Fort Restoration Committee is inviting volunteers to our 2nd Summer Cleanup on Saturday, August 12th (the rain date is August 13th). Cleanup starts at 9 AM and goes on until 4 pm. Come anytime. The meeting point is the Fort Gate on Butts Hill St. off Sprague Street. Google “26 Butts Street” for directions to the Main Gate. Parking will also be available at the PHS Tennis Courts. Participants are asked to park along Dyer Street. No parking is allowed on Butts Street or in the Fort.

The focus of this effort will be to clean up and trim the pathways and grounds surrounding the Fort in preparation for our August 19th public event: The Butts Hill Fort Centennial Celebration of Dr. Roderick Terry’s 1923 Preservation Effort.



Every participant will need to sign a town liability form upon arrival. Butts Hill Fort Committee officials will be on hand throughout the day, so if you join in progress, please sign in with a team member for accountability. Participants are also asked to bring gloves, protective eye gear, loppers, shears, weed whackers, and rakes. Anyone can volunteer, stay for as long as you like, please RSVP to publicrelations@battleofrhodeisland.org

The largest Revolutionary War earthwork still standing in southern New England, Butts Hill Fort, is in Portsmouth, Rhode Island. It was started by Patriot militia in 1776, enlarged and completed by British troops occupying Aquidneck Island. It served as the headquarters for General John Sullivan during the Rhode Island Campaign in 1778 and was occupied and enlarged by allied French troops under Comte de Rochambeau during 1780-1781. It is on the National Register of Historic Places and on the National Park Service’s Washington-Rochambeau Revolutionary Route National Historic Trail. The goal of the Restoration Committee is to return it to public use as an historical, educational, and recreational asset.

The Battle of Rhode Island Association is a 501(c)(3) non-profit committed to raising awareness of Rhode Island’s role in the War for Independence. Donations may be made payable to “BoRIA” at PO Box 626, Portsmouth, RI 02871 or by visiting: https://battleofrhodeisland.org/donate/.