NEWPORT, RI– The Newport Gulls will be the First Overall Seed in the New England Collegiate Baseball League playoffs. Achieving this feat allows the Gulls to have home-field advantage throughout their run for a seventh Fay Vincent Sr. Cup.

Newport will take on an opponent that is still to be announced, beginning Monday, July 31. This will be Game 1 of a Three-Game Series. In total, the Coastal Division Champions will have to win three (3) three-game series to capture the coveted league title.

Monday’s first pitch is at 6:35 PM and gates open at 5:00 PM. Please note that Season Passes and General Admission Regular Season Tickets will not be accepted. All tickets must be purchased at the Cardines Field Box Office which opens at 5:00 PM. There are no changes in pricing and seating remains general admission. Please contact operations@newportgulls.com with any questions regarding ticketing.

Eight of the NECBL 13 franchises will have the opportunity to take home the trophy. First Overall Seed Newport will take on the #8 Seed. The entire First Round Series is as follows:

Series 1: Gulls vs #8 Seed

Series 2: #2 Seed vs. #7 Seed

Series 3: #3 Seed vs. #6 Seed

Series 4: #4 Seed vs. #5 Seed

After teams compete in this best-of-three series, four teams will remain and be seeded accordingly, with the best overall seed playing the lowest remaining seed. If Newport advances past Round One, the Semifinals will begin on Thursday, August 3 at Cardines Field.

A third and final round, the Championship Series, is set to begin on Sunday, August 6. Once again, the highest remaining seed will host.

All the scheduling above is subject to change due to weather. Please visit http://www.necbl.com/view/necbl/league-49/necbl-postseason-format-schedule to learn more about the 2023 NECBL Playoff formatting.