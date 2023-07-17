City of Newport Mayor Xaykham (Xay) Khamsyvoravong will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Tuesday, July 18, at 4:30 pm.
During this conversation, we’ll talk to the Mayor about what City Council has been working on this summer, how he feels Newport is prepared for the upcoming Special Election, where the City is in the process of finding Newport’s next City Manager, an update on the Coggeshall School project, and more.
Have a question for the Mayor? Please leave it in the comments below.
Watch this conversation live as it happens or anytime afterward on WhatsUpNewp.com.
