Step back in time and embrace the charm of the Gilded Age at 1 Oakwood Terrace #2 in Newport, Rhode Island. This first-floor unit in “Whitestone,” an estate designed for local philanthropist George Gordon King by renowned architects McKim, Mead & White, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, offering a unique opportunity to own a piece of history.

1 Oakwood Terrace #2 Newport, RI 02840-3376



The condo boasts original ornate moldings, herringbone wood floors, and high ceilings, capturing the essence of the bygone era. Yet, it seamlessly blends modern amenities for a comfortable lifestyle, including a recently updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.

The south-facing terrace enhances the living experience with a deeded patio space and an automated electric awning, making it perfect for outdoor enjoyment. Recent improvements add to the unit’s allure, such as built-in bookcases, a gas-insert fireplace with a marble mantle, and custom high-end lighting fixtures.

1 Oakwood Terrace #2 Newport, RI 02840-3376



The location is unbeatable, with Easton’s Beach, the famous Cliff Walk, and the local farmer’s market on Memorial Boulevard just a short distance away. Additionally, the allure of Bellevue Avenue awaits exploration.

Don’t miss this chance to own a piece of Newport’s rich history while enjoying modern comforts at 1 Oakwood Terrace #2. For more information or to schedule a private showing, please contact Tyler Bernadyn 401-241-1851. TylerB@remaxnewportri.com