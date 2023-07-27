Good Morning! Today is Thursday, July 27. Today’s newsletter is 1,798 words, approximately a 9-minute read.
🎶 Following its successful summer festival, Newport Classical will continue its year-round programming for the third year, with an entire season, nine-concert Chamber Series held on Fridays at 7:30 pm, running from September 2023 through June 2024, at the organization’s home venue, Newport Classical Recital Hall. See the lineup
🆕 Newport City Council’s Special Meeting on the excavated dirt at Rogers High School lasted more than two hours last night. Cliff Notes – DEM said there’s nothing to worry about with the soil. Councilor Carlin proposed an amendment to his resolution (which passed) for an independent consultant to do additional testing of the soil and for all excavation/addition to the pile to be halted until all results are turned back in.
The meeting was held at Pell Elementary School due to the ongoing elevator issues at Newport City Hall. Because of that, a live stream of the meeting wasn’t available.
🎸 Newport Folk Festival weekend starts this evening with a show at the Newport Blues Cafe.
👉 Reminder – Every every day of the festival at Fort Adams State Park is completely sold out. Also, this weekend, every afterparty at Newport Blues Cafe, The JPT, Casino Theatre, and The Parlor is sold out. There are a ton of scammers out there selling and promising tickets; use caution with every ticket transaction.
🪕 Speaking of the Newport Folk Festival, Ken Abrams looks at Six not-to-be-missed artists at the 2023 Newport Folk Festival and ‘Six Picks’ top Newport Folk Festival moments from the past decade.
🎥 newportFILM continues its Outdoor Series by screening Ron Delsener Presents this evening at Safe Harbor New England Boat Works at 8:25 pm.
🎙️ ICYMI: Yesterday, we met with CD-1 candidates Aaron Regunberg and Gabe Amo and Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain. Watch or listen to the conversations at the links provided.
What’s Up Today
Weather
- High Surf Advisory in effect from July 27, 08:00 AM until July 27, 08:00 PM
- Flood Watch in effect from July 27, 11:00 AM until July 28, 12:00 AM
- Heat Advisory in effect from July 27, 11:00 AM until July 29, 08:00 PM
- Hazardous Weather Outlook
- Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph.
- Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 10 pm, then isolated showers between 10 pm and midnight. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 75. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
- 7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast
Marine Forecast
- Gale Warning in effect from July 27, 11:00 AM EDT until July 28, 12:00 AM EDT
- Hazardous Weather Outlook
- Today: SSW wind 7 to 10 kt, increasing to 13 to 16 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 kt. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Tonight: SW wind 15 to 18 kt, decreasing to 12 to 15 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 kt. Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 11 pm, then isolated showers between 11 pm and 1 am. Some storms could be severe, with damaging winds, gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Coastal Water Temperature: 74°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
- Sunrise: 5:35 am | Sunset: 8:07 pm | 14 hours and 32 minutes of sun.
- High tide at 2:53 am & 3:28 pm | Low tide at 8:25 am & 9:59 pm.
- Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 8.4 days, 61% lighting.
Things To Do
- 8:30 am to 10 am: “The Blue & You” Summer Speaker Series at Innovate Newport
- 9 am to 10 am: Free Tree Walk: Salve Regina University at Salve Regina University
- 12 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 5 pm to 10 pm: Hill Market After Dark at Hotel Viking
- 5:30 pm to 7 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet
- 6 pm: Children’s Night featuring Tommy James (magician) at Easton’s Beach
- 6 pm to 8 pm: Architecture and Design Minority Meet Up at Yagi Noodles
- 8:25 pm: newportFILM presents Ron Delsener Presents at Safe Harbor New England Boat Works
Live Music & Entertainment
- Easton’s Beach: Tommy James (magician) at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Past Lives at 3 pm, A Mighty Wind with live concert by Folk Duo Atwater-Donnelly at 6:30 pm
- Landing: Sean Rivers from 1 pm to 4 pm, Justin Pomfret from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Timmy Smith from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: No Exit 4 from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Newport Folk presents All Newport’s Eve: Happiness & Friends (sold out) at 9 pm
- newportFILM: Ron Delsener Presents at Safe Harbor New England Boat Works at 8:25 pm
- Newport Harbor Island Resort: Joan Caddell and The Midnight Choir from 7 pm to 10 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: Derrick Keane playing Irish tunes from 5 pm to 8 pm
- One Pelham East: Sugarbabies at 9:30 pm
- Pour Judgement: Live music at 10 pm
- Perro Salado: The Honky Tonk Knights at 10 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia In The Barn from 6 pm to 8:30 pm
- Sunset Cove: Karaoke with DJ Ricky Rod from 6 pm to 9 pm
- The Deck: To be announced
- The Reef: Brian Scott from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm
Local Government
- Little Compton: Little Compton 350 (LC350) at 6:30 pm
- Middletown: Tree Commission at 4 pm, Prevention Coalition at 6 pm
Cruise Ship Schedule
Here’s what’s left on the July cruise ship schedule;
- July 27 – American Star via Fort Adams & Caribbean Princess via Perrotti Park
- July 29 – American Constitution via Fort Adams State Park
What’s Up This Week & Weekend
What’s Up in Newport this week and weekend: July 24 – 30
Newport Folk Festival, Cars & Coffee, Laughter For Locals, and much more.
On WhatsUpNewp.com
WUN-ON-WUN: A Conversation With…
Watch or listen to our conversations live as they happen or anytime afterward below.
Coming Up
- July 28 at 1:30 pm: Christian McBride, Newport Jazz Festival’s Artistic Director
- July 31 at 12 pm: Sandra Cano, Democratic Candidate for CD1
- August 1 at 1:30 pm: Walter Berbrick, Democratic Candidate for CD1
- August 3 at 2 pm: Stephen Casey, Democratic Candidate for CD1
Recent
- July 26 at 2:15 pm: Gabe Amo, Democratic Candidate for CD1
- July 26 at 1:30 pm: Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain
- July 26 at 12 pm: Aaron Regunberg, Democratic Candidate for CD1
- July 25 at 2 pm: Sabina Matos, Democratic Candidate for CD1
- July 20 at 11 am: Stephanie Beaute, Democratic Candidate for CD1
- July 18 at 4:30 pm: Newport Mayor Xay
36 Hours in Newport, Rhode Island: Things to Do and See (The New York Times)
Pell Center is hosting conversation with Elizabeth Rush, Pulitzer Prize-nominated author (Salve Today)
An education under sail in Portsmouth (East Bay Times)
