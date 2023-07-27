Good Morning! Today is Thursday, July 27. Today’s newsletter is 1,798 words, approximately a 9-minute read.

🎶 Following its successful summer festival, Newport Classical will continue its year-round programming for the third year, with an entire season, nine-concert Chamber Series held on Fridays at 7:30 pm, running from September 2023 through June 2024, at the organization’s home venue, Newport Classical Recital Hall. See the lineup

🆕 Newport City Council’s Special Meeting on the excavated dirt at Rogers High School lasted more than two hours last night. Cliff Notes – DEM said there’s nothing to worry about with the soil. Councilor Carlin proposed an amendment to his resolution (which passed) for an independent consultant to do additional testing of the soil and for all excavation/addition to the pile to be halted until all results are turned back in.

The meeting was held at Pell Elementary School due to the ongoing elevator issues at Newport City Hall. Because of that, a live stream of the meeting wasn’t available.

🎸 Newport Folk Festival weekend starts this evening with a show at the Newport Blues Cafe.

👉 Reminder – Every every day of the festival at Fort Adams State Park is completely sold out. Also, this weekend, every afterparty at Newport Blues Cafe, The JPT, Casino Theatre, and The Parlor is sold out. There are a ton of scammers out there selling and promising tickets; use caution with every ticket transaction.

🪕 Speaking of the Newport Folk Festival, Ken Abrams looks at Six not-to-be-missed artists at the 2023 Newport Folk Festival and ‘Six Picks’ top Newport Folk Festival moments from the past decade.

🎥 newportFILM continues its Outdoor Series by screening Ron Delsener Presents this evening at Safe Harbor New England Boat Works at 8:25 pm.

🎙️ ICYMI: Yesterday, we met with CD-1 candidates Aaron Regunberg and Gabe Amo and Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain. Watch or listen to the conversations at the links provided.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Marine Forecast

Gale Warning in effect from July 27, 11:00 AM EDT until July 28, 12:00 AM EDT

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today: SSW wind 7 to 10 kt, increasing to 13 to 16 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 kt. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SW wind 15 to 18 kt, decreasing to 12 to 15 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 kt. Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 11 pm, then isolated showers between 11 pm and 1 am. Some storms could be severe, with damaging winds, gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 74°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:35 am | Sunset: 8:07 pm | 14 hours and 32 minutes of sun.

High tide at 2:53 am & 3:28 pm | Low tide at 8:25 am & 9:59 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 8.4 days, 61% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Easton’s Beach: Tommy James (magician) at 6 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Past Lives at 3 pm, A Mighty Wind with live concert by Folk Duo Atwater-Donnelly at 6:30 pm

Landing: Sean Rivers from 1 pm to 4 pm, Justin Pomfret from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Timmy Smith from 8 pm to 11 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe: No Exit 4 from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Newport Folk presents All Newport’s Eve: Happiness & Friends (sold out) at 9 pm

newportFILM: Ron Delsener Presents at Safe Harbor New England Boat Works at 8:25 pm

Newport Harbor Island Resort: Joan Caddell and The Midnight Choir from 7 pm to 10 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: Derrick Keane playing Irish tunes from 5 pm to 8 pm

One Pelham East: Sugarbabies at 9:30 pm

Pour Judgement: Live music at 10 pm

Perro Salado: The Honky Tonk Knights at 10 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia In The Barn from 6 pm to 8:30 pm

Sunset Cove: Karaoke with DJ Ricky Rod from 6 pm to 9 pm

The Deck: To be announced

The Reef: Brian Scott from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm

Local Government

Little Compton: Little Compton 350 (LC350) at 6:30 pm

Middletown: Tree Commission at 4 pm, Prevention Coalition at 6 pm

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Cruise Ship Schedule

Here’s what’s left on the July cruise ship schedule;

July 27 – American Star via Fort Adams & Caribbean Princess via Perrotti Park

July 29 – American Constitution via Fort Adams State Park

What’s Up This Week & Weekend

Newport Folk Festival, Cars & Coffee, Laughter For Locals, and much more.

On WhatsUpNewp.com

Newport Folk Festival, Cars & Coffee, and much more.

Large breaking waves of 4 to 6 feet expected in the surf zone

Heat index values of 95 to 100 expected

Justin Turner hit a go-ahead, two-run double off the Green Monster in the seventh inning and the Boston Red Sox beat the major league-leading Atlanta Braves 5-3 on Wednesday night to sweep the two-game series.

The Town Council wants some answers from the School Department before approving a budget for Fiscal 2024.

The Gulls will remain at Cardines Field, where they will face their in-state rivals, the Ocean State Waves, on Friday night in the highly anticipated battle of the Pell Bridge.

Legendary festival returns this weekend with veterans and new artists

Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire among states urging Judge Richard Gergel to reject the deal.

On Wednesday, the Edward King House Senior Center shared with What’sUpNewp that they will be closed for two days due to heat.

The drowning death of former President Barack Obama’s personal chef on Martha’s Vineyard this week is sparking a frenzy of false claims on social media, as users share conspiracy theories and baseless speculation about what happened.

$910 Million Mega Millions® Jackpot – Fifth Largest

Maybe he will run a marathon. He probably won’t be coaching. For now, Patrice Bergeron is content to be the “Uber driver for the family,” and that’s a pretty good feeling.

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown wants to win more than championships after inking the richest deal in NBA history.

Phillip James Dodd, recognized internationally for his expertise on classical and traditional architecture, will deliver the annual John G. Winslow Lecture on August 10 in the Great Hall of The Breakers.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

WUN-ON-WUN: A Conversation With…

Watch or listen to our conversations live as they happen or anytime afterward below.

Coming Up

Recent

