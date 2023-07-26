At a Ribbon Cutting event earlier today, People’s Credit Union unveiled its newly renovated Middletown branch lobby at their headquarters, 858 West Main Road.

The branch’s innovative design and layout now provides a higher level of personal member service, as well as technology upgrades, including:

Providing greater privacy for members’ financial matters with additional offices to replace member service cubicles, separate entrance to the ATM, and better service area for safe deposit box holders.

Creating greater ADA accessibility to entrance doors and tellers.

Integrating a meeting room into the branch to accommodate larger groups and further the collaboration between branch and support staff.

Installing a coin machine where one can quickly and easily count change at no charge to members.

Adding a technology bar for learning about and interacting with the Credit Union’s website, online banking, and other member technologies.

Additionally, based on member feedback and to better serve its members, the Middletown branch lobby and the drive-up will now have extended hours Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. All other five People’s Credit Union branches will continue with their current time schedules.

“By gaining a thorough understanding of our members’ needs, we have created a more member-centric branch experience that allows for greater privacy with daily transactions and financial conversations,” stated Sean Daly, Head of People’s Credit Union. “Through enhanced technology, a more functional design, and expanded hours, the Middletown branch is now well positioned to provide the best services for our members in all capacities,“ Daly further added.