Here’s a look at what sold last week in Newport County, highlighted by a beautiful waterfront home in Jamestown!

Data and information via Rhode Island Statewide MLS.

Newport

Address not available sold for $850,000. This 2,850 sq. ft single-family residence has five bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $850,000.

29 Fenner Avenue sold for $829,000. This 1,800 sq. ft single-family residence has five bedrooms and three bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $799,000.

29 Fenner Avenue Newport, RI 02840-1832



17 Ayrault Street sold for $1,075,000. This 4,006 sq. ft multi-family has five bedrooms and five bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $1,075,000.

17 Ayrault Street Newport, RI 02840



125 Van Zandt Avenue #310 sold for $460,000. This 1,168 sq. ft condominium has two bedrooms and one bath. This home was initially listed for $450,000.

125 Van Zandt Avenue #310 Newport, RI 02840-1674



10 Brown & Howard #303 sold for $2,400,000. This 2,547 sq. ft townhouse has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $2,547,000.

10 Brown & Howard #303 Newport, RI 02840



96 Washington Street sold for $3,400,000. This 3,000 sq. ft single-family residence has five bedrooms and four bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $3,950,000.

96 Washington Street Newport, RI 02840



Middletown

No transactions were recorded.

Portsmouth

92 Point Road sold for $1,150,000. This 1,890 sq. ft single-family residence has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $1,200,000.

92 Point Road Portsmouth, RI 02871-4953



42 Glen Meade Drive #B sold for $380,500. This 1,076 sq. ft condominium has two bedrooms and one bathroom. This home was initially listed for $380,500.

42 Glen Meade Drive #B Portsmouth, RI 02871



Jamestown

78 Nautilus Street sold for $505,000. This 752 sq. ft single-family residence has two bedrooms and one bathroom. This home was initially listed for $485,000.

78 Nautilus Street Jamestown, RI 02835



87 Spindrift Street sold for $828,750. This 2,183 sq. ft single-family residence has two bedrooms and four bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $825,000.

87 Spindrift Street Jamestown, RI 02835



Tiverton

64 Pocasset Avenue sold for $337,000. This 1,166 sq. ft single-family residence has two bedrooms and one bathroom. This home was initially listed for $325,000.

64 Pocasset Avenue Tiverton, RI 02878



71 Mill Street sold for $400,000. This 1,344 sq. ft condominium has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $399,000.

71 Mill Street Tiverton, RI 02878



Little Compton

No transactions were recorded.