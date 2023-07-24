Here’s a look at what sold last week in Newport County, highlighted by a beautiful waterfront home in Jamestown!
Data and information via Rhode Island Statewide MLS.
Newport
Address not available sold for $850,000. This 2,850 sq. ft single-family residence has five bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $850,000.
29 Fenner Avenue sold for $829,000. This 1,800 sq. ft single-family residence has five bedrooms and three bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $799,000.
17 Ayrault Street sold for $1,075,000. This 4,006 sq. ft multi-family has five bedrooms and five bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $1,075,000.
125 Van Zandt Avenue #310 sold for $460,000. This 1,168 sq. ft condominium has two bedrooms and one bath. This home was initially listed for $450,000.
10 Brown & Howard #303 sold for $2,400,000. This 2,547 sq. ft townhouse has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $2,547,000.
96 Washington Street sold for $3,400,000. This 3,000 sq. ft single-family residence has five bedrooms and four bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $3,950,000.
Middletown
No transactions were recorded.
Portsmouth
92 Point Road sold for $1,150,000. This 1,890 sq. ft single-family residence has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $1,200,000.
42 Glen Meade Drive #B sold for $380,500. This 1,076 sq. ft condominium has two bedrooms and one bathroom. This home was initially listed for $380,500.
Jamestown
78 Nautilus Street sold for $505,000. This 752 sq. ft single-family residence has two bedrooms and one bathroom. This home was initially listed for $485,000.
87 Spindrift Street sold for $828,750. This 2,183 sq. ft single-family residence has two bedrooms and four bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $825,000.
Tiverton
64 Pocasset Avenue sold for $337,000. This 1,166 sq. ft single-family residence has two bedrooms and one bathroom. This home was initially listed for $325,000.
71 Mill Street sold for $400,000. This 1,344 sq. ft condominium has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $399,000.
Little Compton
No transactions were recorded.
© 2012 - 2023 What's Up Newp, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, reproduced, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.