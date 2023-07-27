The National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory for the majority of Rhode Island at 2:44 am on Thursday, July 27.

The Heat Advisory is in effect from 11 am this morning until 8 pm on Saturday.

Heat Advisory

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
244 AM EDT Thu Jul 27 2023

MAZ020-021-RIZ005>007-272100-
/O.EXB.KBOX.HT.Y.0001.230727T1500Z-230730T0000Z/
Southern Bristol MA-Southern Plymouth MA-Bristol RI-Washington RI-
Newport RI-
Including the cities of Fall River, New Bedford, Mattapoisett,
Bristol, Narragansett, Westerly, and Newport
244 AM EDT Thu Jul 27 2023

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 95 to 100 expected.

* WHERE...In Massachusetts, Southern Bristol and Southern
  Plymouth Counties. In Rhode Island, Bristol, Washington and
  Newport Counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
  illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

