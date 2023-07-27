The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Advisory for our area.

The Advisory is in effect from 8 am this morning to 8 pm this evening.



High Surf Advisory

Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 200 AM EDT Thu Jul 27 2023 MAZ020>024-RIZ006>008-272100- /O.CON.KBOX.SU.Y.0002.230727T1200Z-230728T0000Z/ Southern Bristol MA-Southern Plymouth MA-Barnstable MA-Dukes MA- Nantucket MA-Washington RI-Newport RI-Block Island RI- 200 AM EDT Thu Jul 27 2023 ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 4 to 6 feet expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...Washington, Southern Bristol MA, Southern Plymouth MA, Barnstable MA, Dukes MA, Nantucket MA, and Newport RI Counties. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.