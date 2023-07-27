The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Advisory for our area.

The Advisory is in effect from 8 am this morning to 8 pm this evening.


High Surf Advisory

Coastal Hazard Message
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
200 AM EDT Thu Jul 27 2023

Southern Bristol MA-Southern Plymouth MA-Barnstable MA-Dukes MA-
Nantucket MA-Washington RI-Newport RI-Block Island RI-
200 AM EDT Thu Jul 27 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Large breaking waves of 4 to 6 feet expected in the
  surf zone.

* WHERE...Washington, Southern Bristol MA, Southern Plymouth MA,
  Barnstable MA, Dukes MA, Nantucket MA, and Newport RI Counties.

* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and
  localized beach erosion.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to
dangerous surf conditions.

