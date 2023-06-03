Good Saturday Morning! My name is Ryan Belmore and I’m the Owner and Publisher of What’sUpNewp and author of this newsletter, What’s Up Today – your daily guide to all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport, Rhode Island, & beyond.

📚 The Newport Rare Book Fair will bring over 20 rare book dealers from across the United States to the Newport Congregational Church to exhibit their books and ephemera today and tomorrow. Read More

⛵ The National Women’s Sailing Association (NWSA) is holding its 2023 National Women’s Sailing Conference today at the Sail Newport Marine Education and Recreation Center. Read More

🇺🇸 Team USA versus the Ukraine Polo Team will kick off the 2023 Newport Polo Season today at 5 pm. Read More

🏘️ If you’re on the market for a new home in Newport County this weekend, Tyler Berndayn has a look at the 40 open houses scheduled. Read More

🚧 The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) yesterday provided today the following weekly update on the Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2 project;



“Excavation of the old embankment and other road work activities will take place along Admiral Kalbfus Road. Please drive slowly as construction vehicles will be frequently entering and leaving the work zone along Admiral Kalbfus. Commuters for the Navy base can also utilize the new JT Connell roadway south of the roundabout and the Connector Road for an easy alternative access point to the bridge to avoid the Admiral Kalbfus work zone. Sidewalks along the north side will be temporarily closed and pedestrians will need to follow signage to avoid construction area.



Elsewhere along the site, electrical and mast arm work will be underway site wide. Rail work may be conducted at times along the Newport Secondary. The bridge rehabilitation work will also continue along Route 138 at the Third Street, Newport Secondary and JT Connell overpasses and may require temporary lane shifts along Third Street and JT Connell Highway. Flaggers and police details will be onsite to help guide vehicles through the work zone.”

RIDOT Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2 project. Photo Credit: RIDOT

What’s Up Today

☀️ Weather

Today: A chance of showers, mainly before 10 am. Cloudy, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a northeast wind of 18 to 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 49. Breezy, with a north wind of 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tomorrow: A chance of showers, mainly after 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. North wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

⛵ Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory until June 5, 02:00 AM EDT

Today: NNE wind 16 to 20 kt, with gusts as high as 28 kt. A chance of showers, mainly before 10 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: NNE wind 13 to 17 kt, with gusts as high as 26 kt. A chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: N wind 14 to 16 kt, with gusts as high as 26 kt. A chance of showers, mainly after 1 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 61°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:12 am | Sunset: 8:14 pm | 15 hours of sun.

High tide at 7:46 am & 8:07 pm | Low tide at 1:26 am & 1:04 pm

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 13.6 days, 98% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Greenvale Vineyards: Live Jazz Music from 3 pm to 6 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Exhibition On Screen: Vermeer The Blockbuster Exhibition at 4:30 pm, Somewhere In Queens at 7:30 pm

Landing: Mark Flynn at 1 pm, CBD at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: Justin Pomfret and The Travelin’ Wanna’s B’s at 9 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Steve Smith & The Nakeds from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm

Newport Playhouse: Spreading It Around at 6 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm

One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Blockhead from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm

Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Pub at 2 Mile Corner: The Infinite Groove at 8:30 pm

The Reef: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Vieste Simply Italian’s Vino Bar: Mel at 7 pm

🏛️ City & Government

No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.

See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

