Newport Public Schools today announced that Thompson Middle School science teacher Taylor Rock has been named Newport Public School District Teacher of the Year for the 2022-2023 school year.

Mr. Rock has been a science teacher at Thompson since 2017, where he has led efforts to update and implement the school’s science curriculum, while working closely with other science teachers and parents to foster a love of science and learning in Thompson students.

Newport Public Schools says in a press release that he has also focused on building community partnerships, including Sail Newport’s “Harbor Classroom” program which takes Thompson 5th graders out to learn to sail and about wind, weather, and our vital ocean resource.

Mr. Rock was nominated by his colleagues for the District Teacher of the Year award. Here is what his colleagues have to say about his work as a teacher:

“Mr. Rock is absolutely the most selfless person you will ever meet. Everything that he does is for everyone else. Everything he does is for the kids to help benefit them- how to make learning more accessible, how to make opportunities that kids don’t normally have more accessible. He is an absolutely fantastic, caring, loving guy who puts everyone before himself. He is reliable, and beyond supportive to the point where he will literally drop what he is doing to come help you. He is always encouraging you to be the best version of yourself and he does that with the students tenfold, anything they need, he is there for them asking ‘how can I help you, how can I make things easier?’ So he rightfully deserves the teacher of the year award.” – Alexander Hoglund, Special Education Teacher

“Mr. Rock is an invaluable asset to our building and his students. He has an amazing ability to connect his classroom to all the resources Newport and Rhode Island have to offer. We are so thankful for what he does and what he brings to the Science Department and the students and families at Thompson Middle School.” – Nicholas Vockerodt, Assistant Principal

“Taylor Rock is a ‘Rock Star.’ What he does in a classroom is magic and how he gets students to love science, learn about boat building and so much more. We are so fortunate to have such a talented bright young teacher, that does so much, for so many. We are very proud of his work and so appreciative to have him as part of the Newport School District Team.” – Colleen Burns Jermain, Superintendent of Schools