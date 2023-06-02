Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty today announced the sale of 20 Ocean Drive in Little Compton for $2,002,000.

The sellers were represented by the Soby-Fox Team and the buyers were represented by Holly Prentice, all of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

Perched on just under an acre of land in the community of Indian Rock Acres, this home enjoys ocean views from nearly every window, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

According to data from the Multiple Listing Service, this marks the second-highest sale in Little Compton this year. An agent of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty also represented the sellers and facilitated for the buyers in the highest-priced sale in Little Compton this year.

“The views from this home are simply spectacular,” says Bridgette Soby of the Soby-Fox Team. “It looks out on Little Compton’s South Shore, and across the water, Cuttyhunk and Martha’s Vineyard are visible on the horizon.”

“This is an exceptional location, and it was an honor to represent the sellers,” adds Danielle Fox of the Soby-Fox Team. “We had multiple offers, and it went into pending status within 24 hours at $252,000 over asking price.”

“My clients are delighted that theirs was the winning bid,” says Holly Prentice. “I know they will enjoy this remarkable place for many years to come.”