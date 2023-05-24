Newport Polo will host the Ukraine Polo Team on its only North American stop in its Global Goodwill Tour to open its 2023 season on Saturday, June 3, 2023. The match will feature USA vs. Ukraine at the Newport International Polo Series.

Sanctioned by the Ukraine Polo Federation, Newport Polo says in a press release that the delegation of players is funding LUkraine.lu for humanitarian aid for the people of Ukraine with a Global Tour of 8 polo capitals, starting in Newport on Friday, June 2 at 6 pm with a Benefit Premiere of Polo Passport at The JPT as part of Opening Weekend festivities, followed by a cocktail reception next door at official team headquarters, The Vanderbilt from 7-9 pm to meet & greet the filmmakers and Ukraine Polo delegation.

Team Ukraine’s tour, organized by Polo House Prive, will continue with stops in Windsor, Italy, St. Tropez, Sotogrande, then Sao Paulo and Buenos Aires.

Tickets for the one-night engagement at The JPT can be purchased at www. janepickens.com for $35 (which includes a complimentary drink) at The JPT box office window at 49 Touro Street on Washington Square in Newport, RI. Each ticket holder will receive a token upon entry to the theater for a complimentary cocktail at the Meet & Greet reception following the premiere (reception by RSVP) courtesy of sponsors Pure Insurance Company and Triton Insurance Agency.

Tickets for USA vs. Ukraine making its debut on the following day in the Newport International Polo Series are available at www.nptpolo.com. The 5 pm polo match will begin with a flag raising of the Ukraine national flag, and a live rendition of the Ukraine and US national anthems by soprano Olga Lisovska of the Tanglewood Festival Chorus at Boston Symphony, Odyssey Opera, and New England Conservatory. The 6-chukker polo match will feature a half-time divot stomp on BD Field at the polo grounds in Portsmouth and will conclude with a Trophy Presentation and autograph signing, a complimentary toast at the fieldside Modern Luxury Lounge, and catered menu (by advanced reservation).

“We are very excited to create an opportunity for sport and community to unite to help Ukraine recover from their devastating homeland invasion”, said Dan Keating, USA Captain, and Polo Series founder in a statement. “For the occasion, we have assembled a special screening of Polo Passport, an epic project in the works, and see it on the big screen for one of the biggest nights on our agenda – the eve of Opening Day to launch our 32nd season with Team Ukraine.”

The 50-minute screening will feature the first two episodes of Polo Passport, filmed in Jamaica and Rome in a series that journeys across the planet in search of polo’s diverse culture, cuisine and the amazing characters that bring their game to Newport Polo, led by affable commentator William Crisp. Proceeds from the screening to benefit LUkraine.lu, the nonprofit organization supported by Team Ukraine’s global tour and endorsed by the Ukrainian Polo Federation.

The first in a series of Cocktail Meet & Greet soirées this year, Newport Polo invites supporters to the cocktail reception with filmmakers and the Ukraine Polo delegation at their official headquarters, The Vanderbilt from 7 pm-9 pm by RSVP. Capacity is limited. The cocktail pouring will take place al fresco in the garden courtyard. Cash Bar. Dinner reservations afterwards in the Garden, Dining Room or Roof Deck are welcome by reservation – call to inquire (401) 846-6200. Parking is available in the adjacent metered lot on Mary St.