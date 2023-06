Looking for a new house to make a home on Aquidneck Island? Check out these open houses taking place across the Island this weekend!

The information below includes Time, Property Type, MLS #, Address, City, Beds, Baths, and Price.

For more information or photos of any of the properties, click here.

Saturday, June 3

11:00 AM-12:30 PM Single Family 1336000 24 Soares Drive Portsmouth 4 3/0 $759,000

10:00 AM-12:00 PM Single Family 1331243 1021 Anthony Road Portsmouth 3 1/0 $599,000

11:00 AM-1:00 PM Single Family 1332545 126 Hilton Street Tiverton 4 2/0 $699,000

11:00 AM-1:00 PM Single Family 1335897 8 Bliss Road Newport 3 1/1 $880,000

12:00 PM-1:30 PM Condominium 1334833 20 Spring Street Newport 4 2/1 $1,550,000

10:00 AM-12:00 PM Single Family 1335843 104 Mill Street Newport 7 4/1 $3,695,000

11:00 AM-12:30 PM Condominium 1336744 46 Glen Meade Drive #D Portsmouth 2 1/0 $349,000

11:30 AM-1:30 PM Single Family 1329700 203 Hooper Street Tiverton 4 1/0 $469,900

12:00 PM-2:00 PM Single Family 1336711 259 Taylor Road Portsmouth 4 3/0 $999,000

11:00 AM-12:30 PM Single Family 1336406 21 Catherine Street Newport 6 3/1 $2,100,000

10:30 AM-12:00 PM Single Family 1336166 27 Orient Avenue Jamestown 4 4/0 $2,950,000

11:00 AM-12:30 PM 2-4 Units Multi Fa1335903 7 Clay Street Newport 6 4/2 $1,999,000

1:00 PM-2:30 PM Single Family 1335905 21 Simmons Street Newport 3 1/1 $750,000

9:00 AM-12:00 PM Single Family 1325319 5 Carnegie Abbey Lane Portsmouth 3 5/0 $1,795,000

12:00 PM-1:30 PM Single Family 1336528 65 Park Avenue Portsmouth 5 3/0 $1,100,000

12:00 PM-1:30 PM 2-4 Units Multi Fa1336536 65 Park Avenue Portsmouth 5 3/0 $1,100,000

10:00 AM-12:00 PM Single Family 1336534 76 Peaceful Way Portsmouth 4 2/1 $950,000

12:30 PM-2:00 PM Condominium 1336395 386 Green End Avenue #4 Middletown 1 1/0 $648,000

10:00 AM-11:30 AM Single Family 1336276 10 Cross Street Newport 4 3/1 $1,425,000

11:00 AM-12:30 PM Single Family 1336280 9 Sundown Lane Middletown 2 1/0 $425,000

11:00 AM-12:30 PM Single Family 1332796 85 Colebrook Road Little Compton 3 3/0 $695,000

11:00 AM-12:30 PM Single Family 1336140 2 Clarkes Village Road Jamestown 3 3/1 $1,750,000

10:00 AM-12:00 PM Single Family 1335372 56 Prospect Farm Road Portsmouth 4 2/2 $1,250,000

1:00 PM-3:00 PM Single Family 1336285 28 Strawberry Lane Portsmouth 5 5/0 $2,795,000

10:00 AM-12:00 PM Single Family 1335549 9 Xavier Terrace Newport 3 3/1 $899,000

11:30 AM-1:00 PM Single Family 1333495 39 Hilton Street Tiverton 2 1/0 $379,900

Sunday, June 4

11:00 AM-1:00 PM Single Family 1332545 126 Hilton Street Tiverton 4 2/0 $699,000

1:00 PM-3:00 PM Single Family 1336285 28 Strawberry Lane Portsmouth 5 5/0 $2,795,000

12:00 PM-1:30 PM Condominium 1336744 46 Glen Meade Drive #D Portsmouth 2 1/0 $349,000

12:30 PM-2:30 PM Single Family 1336678 37 Luke Drive Tiverton 3 2/1 $769,000

11:00 AM-1:00 PM Single Family 1336180 209 Morrison Avenue Middletown 5 3/1 $2,475,000

11:00 AM-12:30 PM 2-4 Units Multi Fa1335903 7 Clay Street Newport 6 4/2 $1,999,000

1:00 PM-2:30 PM Single Family 1335905 21 Simmons Street Newport 3 1/1 $750,000

9:00 AM-12:00 PM Single Family 1325319 5 Carnegie Abbey Lane Portsmouth 3 5/0 $1,795,000

11:00 AM-12:30 PM Single Family 1330289 423 Vanderbilt Lane Portsmouth 4 3/1 $2,925,000

12:00 PM-2:00 PM Single Family 1335911 76 Wolcott Avenue Middletown 4 3/0 $2,200,000

11:00 AM-1:00 PM Single Family 1335456 300 Vaucluse Avenue Middletown 4 4/1 $2,950,000

11:30 AM-2:00 PM Single Family 1334032 5 Ship Street Jamestown 1 1/0 $595,000

10:00 AM-11:30 AM Single Family 1336140 2 Clarkes Village Road Jamestown 3 3/1 $1,750,000