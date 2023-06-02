Another fine weekend of great local music is ahead, and we’ve got six top statewide picks for you. Late update: Given the weekend forecast, we’re highlighting mainly indoor events, but don’t worry, the sun will be back, and a summer of great outdoor music awaits.

Friday: Perhaps the greatest country-rock song ever will certainly be in the setlist tonight at the Greenwich Odeum in East Greenwich when Pure Prairie League takes the stage. Of course, the band is known for a lot more than “Amie,” including all-star collabs, powerful songwriting, and sweet harmonies. Music starts at 8PM. Click here for details.

Saturday: Bowie fans, your time has come. David Tessier’s All-Star Stars, one of the best cover bands anywhere, bring “The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust” to the Scurvy Dog in Providence for a 9PM show. Click here for details.

Sunday: It’s fair to say that the biggest booster of reggae music in Rhode Island was the late great WRIU DJ Peter Dante. His shows were “go-to” listening on Saturday afternoons for over 25 years. Celebrate his legacy at the Ocean Mist in Matunuk Sunday afternoon at 3PM with local greats The Agents, Soulshot, The Ravers, Dudemanbro, and DJ Blademon. Click here for details.

Sunday: The First Sunday Jazz Collective at Pumphouse MusicWorks in Peacedale features songs from the Great American Song Book with top regional players Dan Moretti, John Lockwood, Tim Ray, Jay Azzolina, and Marty Richards. Music starts at 6PM. Click here for details.

Sunday: Singer-songwriter Daphne Parker Powell returns to the area for an intimate show in the taproom of the Knickerbocker Music Center in Westerly. Check out the “Life, The Universe, and Everything” tour. Steve Donovan opens. Click here for details.

Sunday: Singer-songwriter and local rising star Alexus Lee will have covers along with her original songs from her forthcoming EP, expected out in September, in an afternoon show at Linden Place in Bristol. Music begins at 2PM. Click here for details.