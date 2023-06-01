This season, Castle Hill Inn invites locals and travelers alike to experience a quintessential summer in New England with numerous events and culinary offerings taking place all summer long. With the weather heating up, the iconic Relais & Châteaux property in Newport, is bringing back its signature outdoor dining on The Lawn and hosting a series of events celebrating Newport’s renowned history, cuisine and culture.

“Newport is one of the most iconic New England summer destinations, and we are eager to welcome guests back to Castle Hill Inn to enjoy all the summer season has to offer,” said Brian Young, Managing Director of Castle Hill Inn in a statement. “This year we’ve switched things up with the addition of two summer BBQs, along with our traditional Clam Bakes, annual Farm Fresh event on The Lawn and more. We are excited for what is sure to be a fantastic summer ahead with all out visitors!”

A listing of new and returning events at Castle Hill Inn this summer season follows below.

A TRIBUTE TO THE BOUNTY OF NEW ENGLAND, CLAMBAKES RETURN

Castle Hill Inn is excited to kick off the summer season with their Summer Solstice Clambake on Wednesday, June 21st. As the official start to summer, the event will offer an opportunity to guests to enjoy one of Castle Hill Inn’s most beloved dining experiences.

Nestled on the far edge of the bluffs, the Clambake pit is the centerpiece for a meal rich with history and natural flavors, a tribute to the bounty of New England. Clam chowder, fresh Lobsters and Littleneck Clams in smoked seaweed broth are served alongside an array of other special dishes such as Panzanella Salad, Jerk Chicken and more. A selection of desserts includes traditional Apple Pie, fireside S’mores, and build-your-own Ben & Jerry’s ice cream sundaes.

Additional Clam Bake will be held later in the summer on Wednesday, July 12th and Wednesday, July 26th offering additional opportunities for guests to enjoy a family-style, al-fresco dinner of lobster, clams, buttermilk biscuits, bacon-leek potato salad and more.

The three alfresco summer feasts will start at 6PM and include live music, as well as non-alcoholic beverages, with beer & wine available for purchase.

Tickets for the Summer Solstice Clambake are available for $175 per guest, and July’s traditional Clam Bakes are being sold for $150 per guest, inclusive of taxes and fees. Reservations are available now, with tickets being sold exclusively though OpenTable at https://www.opentable.com/r/ the-lawn-at-castle-hill-inn- newport

Photo provided by The Castle Hill Inn

SUMMER WOOD FIRED BBQ

A new event this season, Castle Hill Inn will be hosting a Summer BBQ on Wednesday, August 2nd. This unique culinary night out will offer an evening of barbecue excellence from the property’s pitmasters who will be cooking up a feast. The menu will feature Smoked Blackbird Farm Pork Shoulder, Grilled Rack of Swordfish and Honey-Glazed chicken. Plenty of freshly prepared sides will be on deck as well, including Fingerling Potato Salad, and Cast Iron Mac & Cheese, along with tasty summer desserts of Fruit Cobbler and Mango White Chocolate Torte.

The Summer BBQ is being hosted in partnership with WhistlePig Distillery and offer some of their whiskeys, as well as a special Cigar Roller to add to the festivities. Tickets will be $95 per person, inclusive of taxes and fees.

Limited space will be available, and reservations will be available through OpenTable later this summer.

Castle Hill Inn Terrace Bar. Photo provided by The Castle Hill Inn

FARM FRESH RHODE ISLAND’S LOCAL FOOD FEST

A one-of-a-kind evening celebrating local growers and food producers, Farm Fresh Rhode Island’s annual Local Food Fest is back after being on hiatus since 2019. Castle Hill Inn will once again welcome the nonprofit organization on Tuesday, August 15th where dozens of local farmers will be paired with chefs from Newport’s top restaurants.

Attendees are invited to meet with local food stars, watch live dish preparations and enjoy flavorful creations along with local wine, beer and signature cocktails. Hosted on Castle Hill Inn’s beautiful Chalet Patio and Lawn, the evening soiree will include stunning views of Narragansett Bay and live music to further set the mood.

Preview tickets for the evening include a special preview hour, including passed champagne, raw bar, and extra time to connect with local farmers and chefs, along with early access to the main event.

Tickets are $250 per person and runs from 4-8PM. Main event tickets are $200 per person and runs from 5-8PM. Tickets can be purchased at www.farmfreshri.org/support/ localfoodfest

*Advance tickets only, no tickets will be sold at the event. Children under 12 are welcome to attend at no cost

The Lawn at Castle Hill Inn. Photo provided by Castle Hill Inn

ADDITIONAL SUMMER OFFERINGS & NEWPORT HAPPENINGS

All summer long, Castle Hill Inn’s iconic Lawn will be open for guests and day trippers to enjoy meals, drinks and take in the views of Narragansett Bay. The property will also be offering their annual beach bonfires, stargazing and s’mores for hotel guests to enjoy throughout the season; in addition to the annual Fourth of July fireworks, which can be seen from the property’s stunning waterfront.

In addition, Newport is gearing up for a jam-packed summer season with numerous festivals and events including:

Annual International Polo Series on weekends from June – August

Newport Flower Show (June 23-25)

Newport Music Festival (July 4-17)

Hall of Fame Tennis Championships (July 16-23)

Newport Folk Festival (July 28-30)

Newport Jazz Festival (August 4-6)

Ida Lewis Distance Race (August 18-19

Newport International Boat Show (September 14-17)

Newport Mansions Food & Wine Festival (September 22-24)

Audrain’s Newport Concour Motor Week (September 28 – October 1)

Photo Credit: Erin McGinn