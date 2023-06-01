Rhode Island celebrates Pride all month long with educational events, live music, parades and more happening statewide. We’ll kick things off below on “Six Picks Events” with a popular beer festival from the Rhode Island Diversity Equity and Action Committee. Have a great weekend!

Saturday: Check out the RIDEA Fest at Isle Brewers Guild in Pawtucket, a non-profit festival highlighting women, BIPOC, and LGBTQ+ breweries, wineries, and spirits producers from RI and beyond. The fun begins at 3PM. Click here for details.

Saturday: Newport Polo kicks off the 2023 season with USA vs. Ukraine at the Newport International Polo Grounds in Portsmouth. Be sure to catch a benefit premiere of Polo Passport, a film to support humanitarian aid in Ukraine at 6PM Friday at the Jane Pickens Theater. Click here for details.

Saturday: Love Wins Coastal presents the third annual family-friendly celebration of Pride in Little Compton. The outdoor block party includes food, music, crafts, informational tables, and vendors. Click here for details.

Saturday: The Audubon Spring Craft Fair in Smithfield features local vendors selling a variety of nature and wildlife-related wares including jewelry, children’s items, decorative accents, bird houses and other locally made crafts. Click here for details.

All Weekend: The season is underway at Theatre-By-The-Sea in Wakefield with MY WAY: A Musical Tribute To Frank Sinatra featuring over 50 songs made famous by “The Chairman of the Board,” including “I’ve Got the World on a String,” “Fly Me to the Moon” and “New York, New York.” Click here for details.

All Weekend: For a unique art show, head to the Rhode Island Convention Center for the RISD Graduate Thesis Exhibition, where grad students earning degrees in everything from Architecture to Painting to Graphic Design are currently exhibiting their thesis work in Grad Show 2023. Click here for details.