Let’s get this out of the way right up front. Theatre by the Sea’s “My Way” is a tribute to Frank Sinatra and his music. It does not feature impersonators. Rather, four performers (Christopher Brasfield, Danny Drewes, Alyssa Giannetti and Lucy Horton) sing a selection of Sinatra’s music, some solos, some duets, and some with all four.

Peppered throughout are tidbits of information on Ol’ Blue Eyes. For instance, I didn’t know that Sinatra had recorded 1600 songs. The actors share stories about and quotes from Sinatra. Because they’re mostly from 60-plus years ago, when things were vastly different, many of the quotes fall flat with a modern audience.

But that’s only a small part of the show. What’s important is the music, and it’s well done. A simple trio backs the quartet of singers. On piano, Milton Granger. On drums, Mike Sartini. And Garrett Campbell on bass. They’re set up on a platform at the back of the stage, in front of a faux floor-to-ceiling window with palm trees silhouetted on it.

The front of the stage looks like it was borrowed from the set of “The Dick Van Dyke Show.” It sets the tone for the retro nature of the show nicely. Plus, there’s smoking (not real cigarettes, of course, but plenty of “smoke”) and drinking. The bar to the side of the stage gets a lot of use, especially for mixing and serving martinis.

The songs are presented in groups. A medley of Frank favorites, like “All of Me” and “High Hopes.” A medley of Broadway favorites, like “My Funny Valentine,” “Makin’ Whoopee” and “I Get a Kick Out of You.” There’s a medley based on cities (“Chicago, Chicago,” “I Love Paris,” “L.A. is My Lady.”). Then there’s Young Love, Summer, Love and Marriage.

In the second act, the performers come out in formal attire. Tuxedos for the men, cocktail dresses for the women. And more music. A Losers Medley, Big Flirt Medley, Moon Medley, Songs for Survivors.

Photo Provided by Theatre-by-the-Sea

The music is nicely arranged, and all four performers have wonderful voices. They don’t sound like Sinatra, but that’s not what they’re going for. Sinatra’s most recognizable songs are there, and of course, the evening is topped off with “My Way.”

The show is a fun night, sure to prove nostalgic for the folks who lived through the time when Sinatra was big. And it is a lovely tribute to the man and his music.

“My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra” runs through June 11 at Theatre by the Sea in Matunuck – you know, Rhode Island’s South Shore. For tickets and information, visit www.theatrebythesea.com or call 401.782.TKTS.