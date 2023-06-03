Newport Contemporary Ballet (NCB), formerly Island Moving Company, on Friday announced dates and details for its annual summer events and productions.

Tickets for the week-long Newport Dance Festival and the company’s annual Summer Soiree Fundraiser are now on sale now at www.newportcontemporaryballet.org.

The 2023 Newport Dance Festival (NDF-23) – July 18-23rd From around the Globe to Newport returns to NCB’s Outdoor Festival Stage on the lawn of the Great Friends Meeting House, 21 Farewell Street, Newport. Each year, the Newport Dance Festival (NDF) brings the dance world’s finest choreographers, performers, and educators to Newport for a two-week residency and six evenings of unparalleled dance performances.

Each evening performance features a unique lineup of dances drawn on the talent, artistry, and unique styles of the festival’s visiting artists, dance companies, and host company, Newport Contemporary Ballet. Participating artists and dance companies for NDF-23 include Amy Hall Garner (NYC), Boston Dance Theatre (MA), Breathing Art Company, (Italy), Dark Circles Contemporary Dance (New Mexico), Tom Gold Dance (NYC), Anniela Huidobro (Mexico & Chicago).

Newport Dance Festival’s Outdoor Stage at The Great Friends Meeting House. Photo Credit: Erin X. Smithers

Gates to the festival lawn open at 6:30, pre-show musical performances start at 7:00pm and dance performances begin at 7:30pm. Patrons are encouraged to arrive early, bring their own picnic, beverages, and blankets to enjoy world-class dance in a casual, outdoor-social setting.

Tickets for lawn seating start at $39, reserved chair seating on the lawn is $49 and multi-ticket Flex Passes for lawn or reserved seating offer great value for patrons interested in attending multiple shows. Tickets and info at www.newportcontemporaryballet.org

“NDF provides an unconventional and exhilarating experience for audiences to experience live, professional dance outdoors, said Peter Bramante, NCB’s Executive Director.

Newport Contemporary Ballet Dancers. Photo Credit: Erin X. Smithers

Amy Hall Garner is an internationally known choreographer based in New York City creating works in the ballet, modern, and theatrical genres. A native of Huntsville, Alabama, and a graduate of The Juilliard School, her work has been commissioned by numerous schools, universities, and companies. Ms. Hall Garner is on the faculty of NYU -Tisch School for the Arts, and at the School of the American Ballet Theatre (ABT) in NYC. She will create a world premiere work for NCB dancers for NDF-23.

NCB Artistic Director, Danielle Genest said “Amy Hall Garner is emerging as one of America’s unique and diverse creative talents… I’m thrilled to have Amy creating a new work for our company. Her choreography is vibrant, innovative, and highly original. Amy is an incredible artist and I am very proud to share her voice and vision with our community.”

The NDF-23 resident company, Boston Dance Theater (BDT) – (Medford, MA.) is co-directed by Jessie Jeanne Stinnett and award-winning choreographer Itzik Galili. BDT is committed to presenting works of socio-political relevance.

The line up of pre-show musical artists included with admission to NDF-23 will feature Bill Scavatto (Wed. 7/19), Virginia James Music (Thurs. 7/20), Avi David & Porsha (Fri. 7/21), Ben Shaw (Sat. 7/22). Sue Young, faculty in the Adult Division of The Academy at NCB, will lead group dance classes in Zumba on Tues. (7/18), and Ballroom Dance on Sun. (2/23).

Newport Contemporary Ballet Dancers Kelly Moeller Rabe, Gregory Tyndall. Photo Credit: Erin X. Smithers

A highlight of Newport’s summer Gala scene, NCB will present A Summer Soiree at the Gray Craig estate on Friday July 28th, 2023. Hosted by owners Pamela & Andy Constantine, the Grey Craig Estate overlooks Second Beach, in Middletown, RI. A Summer Soiree will be an exquisite summer evening of Cocktails, Cuisine, and Dance, performed by Newport Contemporary Ballet, staged under the garden tent.

This annual event celebrates NCB’s impact in building the community through the arts and raises unrestricted operating funds that are crucial to support the company’s artists and increase access to educational opportunities for underrepresented communities.

Tickets and sponsorship information are available at www.newportcontemporaryballet.org or call 401-847-4470. Follow Newport Contemporary Ballet on FaceBook, Instagram and/or sign up for the company’s e-newsletter on the website.