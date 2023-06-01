Mission in Middletown is getting a new neighbor!

The crew behind The Mission Group, owners of Mission and Thames Street Kitchen (TSK) in Newport, plan to venture into the retail world next week with the opening of Utility, “a vibrant, and immersive retail experience celebrating the chef and the host”, at 58 Aquidneck Avenue in Middletown.

“Offering everything from professional-grade kitchen tools, cookware, and knives – to can’t-live-without homewares, gifts, and pantry items,” Utility’s website states. “We are on the “anti-Amazon” filter hard these days, sourcing only from independent, soul-driven brands that have a story and heart behind them!”

Anna Jenkins from the Mission Group tells What’sUpNewp that the store will have a big selection of true utilitarian-type objects as well as fun, statement-making pieces. “The store will have a nice blend of function vs aesthetic”, Jenkins says.

Jenkins tells What’sUpnewp that additional things customers can soon look forward to at Utility include knife sharpening services, wedding registries, subscription boxes, and cookbook signings.

Utility will take the place of where Mission was operating Mission Mornings (have no fear – Mission Mornings is still available at Mission on Sunday mornings. “That door between the two sides will stay open — allowing the traffic to flow from both ends. Now people can stay busy while waiting for their burgers,” Jenkins jokes.

Aside from the retail shop, Utility will be launching its e-commerce website in July where they will be shipping products across the US.

Utility will open its brick-and-mortar storefront next week – the week ending June 10. Stay tuned to Utility’s website, newsletter, and Instagram page for updates on their opening and to stay up to date on all that’s happening at their store.

The store is currently hiring for a retail sales associate and content creator. See details in the following Instagram post.