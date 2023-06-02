Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport, Rhode Island, this weekend, June 2 – 4, 2023.

Friday, June 2

Cruise Ship Schedule: Celebrity Summit will arrive in Newport today. The 965′ long ship has a capacity for 2,158 passengers and 999 crew.

Things To Do

Entertainment

Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm

Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Polo Passport at 6 pm

Landing: Mark Flynn at 1 pm, Loos Pockets at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 7 pm

Narragansett Cafe: The Neal McCarthy Problem from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: 7 Day Weekend at 9 pm

Newport Playhouse: Spreading It Around at 6 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson on the patio at 4:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) inside at 10 pm

One Pelham East: Caitlin Cary Duo from 8:30 pm to 12 am

Ragged Island Brewing: John Demers from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

Jamestown: Jamestown Town Council at 11 am

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Saturday, June 3

Things To Do

Entertainment

Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Greenvale Vineyards: Live Jazz Music from 3 pm to 6 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Exhibition On Screen: Vermeer The Blockbuster Exhibition at 4:30 pm, Somewhere In Queens at 7:30 pm

Landing: Mark Flynn at 1 pm, CBD at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: Justin Pomfret and The Travelin’ Wanna’s B’s at 9 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Steve Smith & The Nakeds from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm

Newport Playhouse: Spreading It Around at 6 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm

One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Blockhead from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm

Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Pub at 2 Mile Corner: The Infinite Groove at 8:30 pm

The Reef: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Vieste Simply Italian’s Vino Bar: Mel at 7 pm

City & Government

No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.

Sunday, June 4

Things To Do

Entertainment

@ The Deck: Stu & Dave from Never In Vegas from 3 pm to 6 pm, Felix Brown from 6 pm to 9 pm, DJ D-Wun from 9 pm to close

Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm

Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm

Landing: OP at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Jake Kulak Band at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Gary Gramolini & The Grinders from 4 pm to 7 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm

Newport Playhouse: Spreading It Around at 11 am

O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm

One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair from 9:30 pm to 1 am

Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

The Pub at Two Mile Corner: Double A at 5 pm

The Reef: Reggae Brunch from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm

City & Government

No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.

