Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport, Rhode Island, this weekend, June 2 – 4, 2023.
Friday, June 2
Cruise Ship Schedule: Celebrity Summit will arrive in Newport today. The 965′ long ship has a capacity for 2,158 passengers and 999 crew.
Inaugural Newport Rare Book Fair to take place June 2 – 4
The event will bring over 20 rare book dealers from across the United States to exhibit their books and ephemera.
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (June 2-4)
Alexus Lee, Daphne Powell and a tribute to a reggae legend
‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (June 2-4)
Pride, Polo, Sinatra and more!
National Donut Day 2023: ‘Six Picks’ best donut shops in Rhode Island
There’s more than Dunkin’ out there
Things To Do
- 7:30 am to 9 am: How to Exit Your Business Workshop at Innovate Newport
- 11 am to 7 pm: Weekend Patio Cookout at Newport Vineyards
- 4 pm to 7 pm: Newport Rare Book Fair – Preview Night at Newport Congregational Church
- 5 pm: Spring Exhibitions Opening Reception at Newport Art Museum
- 6 pm: Pride: In Retrospect at Newport Art Museum
- 6 pm: The Polo Passport at The JPT
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Polo Passport at 6 pm
- Landing: Mark Flynn at 1 pm, Loos Pockets at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 7 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Neal McCarthy Problem from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: 7 Day Weekend at 9 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Spreading It Around at 6 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson on the patio at 4:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) inside at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Caitlin Cary Duo from 8:30 pm to 12 am
- Ragged Island Brewing: John Demers from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Town Council at 11 am
Saturday, June 3
2023 National Women’s Sailing Conference to be held in Newport on June 3
The National Women’s Sailing Association (NWSA) is holding its 2023 National Women’s Sailing Conference on Saturday, June 3 from 8 am – 5 pm at the Sail Newport Marine Education and Recreation Center.
Ukraine Polo Team to take on Team USA in Newport Polo season opener
Weekend to include premiere of ‘Polo Passport’ at The JPT
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at 25 Enterprise Drive, Middletown
- 9 am: Fort Adams Community Yard Sale on Jackson Court
- 9 am: 3rd Annual Plant Sale at Portsmouth Free Public Library
- 9:30 am to 4:30 pm: Spring Visitors Weekend at West Place Animal Sanctuary
- 11 am to 6 pm: Newport Rare Book Fair at Newport Congregational Church
- 11 am to 7 pm: Weekend Patio Cookout at Newport Vineyards
- 2 pm to 5 pm: Bike Newport’s Big Blue Bike Barn Celebration
- 5 pm: USA vs Ukraine at Newport International Polo Grounds
- 6 pm: BINGO Night at The Columbus Club
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 7 pm: Beavertail Lighthouse Full Moon Soundbath
- 7 pm: Wine and Cheese Tasting Cruise with the Grapes & Gourmet Shop
- 7:30 pm: Newport Yogis Full Moon Summer Series at Surfers End
- 7:45 pm: Bike Newport’s Full Moon Ride
Entertainment
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards: Live Jazz Music from 3 pm to 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Exhibition On Screen: Vermeer The Blockbuster Exhibition at 4:30 pm, Somewhere In Queens at 7:30 pm
- Landing: Mark Flynn at 1 pm, CBD at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Justin Pomfret and The Travelin’ Wanna’s B’s at 9 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Steve Smith & The Nakeds from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Spreading It Around at 6 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Blockhead from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Pub at 2 Mile Corner: The Infinite Groove at 8:30 pm
- The Reef: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian’s Vino Bar: Mel at 7 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
Sunday, June 4
Things To Do
- 7:30 am: 2023 BankNewport 10 Miler
- 8 am to 10 am: Cars & Coffee — Newport Polo
- 9:30 am to 4:30 pm: Spring Visitors Weekend at West Place Animal Sanctuary
- 11 am to 5 pm: Newport Rare Book Fair at Newport Congregational Church
- 11 am to 6 pm: Weekend Patio Cookout at Newport Vineyards
- 1:30 pm: Kids party at Greenvale Vineyards
- 3 pm: Inaugural Concert of Historic Music of Newport Series at Touro Park
Entertainment
- @ The Deck: Stu & Dave from Never In Vegas from 3 pm to 6 pm, Felix Brown from 6 pm to 9 pm, DJ D-Wun from 9 pm to close
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Landing: OP at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Jake Kulak Band at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Gary Gramolini & The Grinders from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Spreading It Around at 11 am
- O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
- One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair from 9:30 pm to 1 am
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Pub at Two Mile Corner: Double A at 5 pm
- The Reef: Reggae Brunch from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
