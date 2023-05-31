This Sunday’s BankNewport 10 Miler will have minor traffic impact around certain parts of Newport, according to event organizers.

The tenth annual road race is a favorite across the northeast, drawing runners from dozens of states and a handful of foreign countries to enjoy the beauty of The City-By-The-Sea.

The Boys and Girls Club of Newport County and the Fort Adams Trust are both charitable beneficiaries of the BankNewport 10 Miler, and Gray Matter Marketing produces the event.

The BankNewport 10 Miler is a ten-mile run/walk that starts and finishes at Fort Adams State Park in Newport. The race starts outside the east walls of the Fort before leaving the park and taking a right onto Harrison Ave. The course then takes a slight right onto Ridge Rd. and continues to the famed Ocean Drive from mile two through six, featuring unparalleled scenic oceanfront racing. The course will then turn left onto Bellevue Avenue for one mile and run past many of Newport’s world-famous mansions. Participants will then work their way back towards Fort Adams for just under two miles, before turning right into the state park once again and finishing inside the walls of the Fort.

The City of Newport Police will be onsite at all major race intersections to monitor and assist in traffic flow. All roads will remain open to traffic throughout the morning, but delays and temporary stoppages can be expected on Sunday from 7:30 AM until 11 AM.

Impact times by street:

Fort Adams Dr.: 6:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Harrison Ave.: 6:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Ridge Rd.: 7:30 AM to 9:00 AM

Ocean Ave.: 7:30 AM to 10:00 AM

Bellevue Ave.: 8:00 AM to 10:30 AM

Ruggles Ave.: 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Wickham Rd.: 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Brenton Rd.: 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM

There are plenty of excellent views along the course for residents interested in spectating. The website www.newport10miler.com has a course map, and spectators are encouraged to ride their bikes to the course or, if driving, park on side roads. Please do not park directly on the course.

For runners in the area, registration will be available at Ragged Island Brewing on Friday, June 2, from 5-7PM, at Fort Adams on Saturday, June 3rd, from 11-2. and on Sunday, June 4th, from 5:45-7 AM — immediately before the start of the race, also at Fort Adams.