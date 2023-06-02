We present six of our favorite donut shops … we know, there are many more deserving our attention… just give us some time, we’ll get there!

features more than 42 types of donuts, 15 pastries, 9 bagels, and 10 muffins daily. Founded in May 1993, Ma’s Donuts, located at 78 W. Main Road in Middletown is locally owned by Valdemar and Palmira Leite. Donut favorites include Chocolate Butternut, Boston Creme, and Blueberry Cake. Best part of Ma’s … they are open 24/7, making them an Aquidneck Island destination for late-night munchies. Click here for more.

Providence: Rhode Island’s original specialty donut shop is PVDonuts located at 79 Ives St. in Providence. PVD is a recognized leader in brioche-style donuts, which they introduced to the New England area in 2014. They also excel in old-fashioned, filled brioche, cake, crullers, and fritters. For more on PVDonuts, click here.

North Kingstown: Known for their donut cakes as well as their traditional donuts, Allie’s Donuts located at 3661 Quaker Lane in North Kingstown has been a Rhode Island institution since 1968. Allie’s is known for oversized donuts in traditional varieties; favorites include Chocolate Glazed, Coconut, and Apple Cinnamon. Click here for more on Allie’s.

Providence: Now available in four locations, Knead Doughnuts is known for flavor alternatives, including Blueberry Lemon Basil, Key Lime, and the popular Brown Butter Pecan. They also feature vegan and flourless donuts crafted daily. Knead now has four locations, the original West End store at 55 Crowwell St., the East Side location at 135 Elmgrove Ave., 333 Main St. in East Greenwich, and 15 Broad St. in Westerly. Click here for more.

Johnston: If you prefer a softer, lighter donut, then head to Glaze-n-Daze at 39 Greenville Ave. in Johnston. The flavors lean super sweet with cereal-inspired favorites including Fruity Pebbles and Cinnamon Toast Crunch, as well as TV show-themed pastries like Stranger Things, built with Dark Chocolate Glaze and Crushed Oreo and Nutella. Click here for more.

A family-owned business,

serves the dough from two locations, one in Fall River, MA, and another at 2340 West Main Road in Portsmouth. They keep it simple, with consistently delicious donuts in traditional flavors like glazed, old-fashioned, and chocolate frosted. And they are about half the price of the designer donuts above.