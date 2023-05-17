The inaugural Newport Rare Book Fair will take place June 2 -4, 2023.

The event will bring over 20 rare book dealers from across the United States to exhibit their books and ephemera. Admission is free to the public on Saturday and Sunday.



The fair will take place in the historic Newport Congregational Church, which is located at the corner of Spruce Street and Pelham Street. The congregation was gathered as Newport’s First Congregational Church in 1695. The current structure was built in 1857 and designated a National Historic Landmark in 2012. The entire sanctuary, including stained glass windows, murals, and ceiling murals was designed by John La Farge in 1880. This is one of only two churches in the country completely decorated by La Farge that is still in existence.

Schedule of Events

Friday, June 2nd: 4 pm – 7 pm: Preview Night: Enjoy wine, beer, cocktails and canapes while having first access to the books. Tickets cost $75.

Saturday, June 3rd: 11 am – 6 pm: Book Fair: Free Admission

Sunday, June 4th: 11 am – 5 pm: Book Fair: Free Admission

For more information, to reserve tickets, and to see a list of exhibitors, visit finefairs.com.