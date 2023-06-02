The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.

Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority

June 4 – 10, 2023

Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge

Eastbound Right Lane Closure- 6/5- 9 am to 3 pm

Westbound Right Lane Closure- 6/6, 6/8 and 6/9- 6 am to 2 pm



Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge.



Route 138 Connector

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Route 138 Connector.



Mount Hope Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Mount Hope Bridge.



Sakonnet River Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Sakonnet River Bridge.

Rhode Island Department of Transportation

June 3 – 9, 2023

Interstate Highway Restrictions

I-95 North Viaduct, Providence

Project-wide

Providence: I-95 North, after the Downtown Providence exit (Exit 37/old Exit 22), use caution when traveling through the area, motorists traveling North on I-95 should stay in the LEFT lanes, those traveling to Rt. 146 North should stay in the CENTER lane to access new bridge ramp, only state offices exit traffic should be in the RIGHT lane.



Providence: I-95 North, from Exit 37 to Exit 24, right lane closed for wall demolition, Sun.- Fri., 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Expect noise.



Providence: I-95 North, at the on ramp from Atwell Ave., on ramp closed for construction, Sun.- Fri, 11 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow sign detour

Providence: I-95 North, at Exit 37 B C, right Exit closed for construction, Sun.- Thurs. nights, Sun.-Thurs., 11 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow sign detour.

New Traffic Patterns

Providence: Smith Street, between Park St. and Holden Street, travel lanes reduced from two to one in each direction and traffic shifted to the south side of the bridge. (until late summer)

Learn more about the project

Washington Bridge, East Providence/Providence

East Providence: On I-195 West at the Washington Bridge, the new lane split will be located just after the lane drop from four lanes to three after the Broadway interchange. Traffic coming onto the highway from the Veterans Memorial Parkway and Taunton Avenue on-ramps will not be affected, merging onto the bridge after the split. Motorists wishing to take the Gano Street (Exit 1D) off-ramp must keep right at the split. Drivers trying to reach the South Main Street (1C) off-ramp also should use the right lane. The lane split will be in place until late fall.



East Providence: Waterfront Dr., from Warren Ave. to the new temporary crossover, is closed for drainage and utility work, through spring 2023.



East Providence/Providence: The on-ramps from Warren Ave./Veterans Memorial Pkwy. and Taunton Ave. to I-195 West, will be closed for bridge work, Tues.- Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.- 4 a.m. Follow signed detour.

East Providence/Providence: I-195 West, from Broadway to South Main St., left lane closed for bridge work, Thurs., night, 8 p.m. -4 a.m.

Providence: I-195 West, at Exit 1D (Gano St.), exit closed for bridge work, Tues.- Thurs. nights, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m. Follow signed detour.

Learn more about the project

New Traffic Patterns

Cranston: I-95 South, at Exit 14A (Rte. 37 East On-Ramp), one of the two lanes is closed.

Pawtucket: I-95 South, from just past Exit 43 (old Exit 30) to Central Ave., all traffic now shifts to the right.

Overnight

Cranston: I-295 North, a quarter mile South of Rte. 37 to half a mile North of Rte. 37, alternating lane closures for paving, Sun.-Fri., night, 8 p.m. -5 a.m.



East Providence: I-195, at the Horton Farm Bridge over I-195, various lane closures for bridge work, Sun.-Fri., 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



East Providence: I-195 South, from Exit 2B over Warren Ave. to Boyd Ave., alternating lane closures for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs., 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Providence: I-95 South at Exit 37C (Route 6/Route 10), ramp closed Sunday night into Monday morning, 12-2 a.m., for guardrail repair. Follow detour using Exit 37B (Downtown).



Richmond/Hopkinton: I-95 North, from CT line to Exit 9, alternating lane closures with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for milling/paving, Sun.- Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.- 7 a.m. Please note, on/off ramp closed for Exit 1. Follow signed detours.



Richmond/Hopkinton: I-95 South, from CT line to Exit 4, alternating lane closures with possible raised structures for drainage work, Sun.- Wed. nights, 8 p.m.- 7 a.m.



Smithfield: I-295 North, before exit 12A on ramp to Exit 12B off ramp, and I-295 South before Exit 12B on ramp to Exit 12A off ramp at Smithfield, various lane shift for construction, Sun.-Thurs., 9 p.m.-5 a.m.



West Warwick/East Greenwich: I-95 South, from Exit 24A to Exit 21, left lane and right shoulder closed for guardrail and foundation installation, Tues., night, 8 p.m.-6 p.m.

West Warwick/East Greenwich: I-95, between Exit 24A and 21 on I-95 South, and I-95 North between Exit 21 and 24A, right shoulder closed for installing foundations, Wed., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Weekday

Cumberland: I-295, Abbot Valley Rd at I-295 overpass, work behind the barrier, Mon.-Thurs., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.



Hopkinton: I-95 North and South, from Exit 1 to Exit 4, alternating lane closures Wed., and Thurs. 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Richmond/West Warwick: I-95 North, from Exit 4 to Exit 8A, right shoulder closed for a sign inspection, Mon.- Fri., 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Warwick/ West Warwick: I-295 North and South, at the Providence St. Bridge to West Warwick line, alternating lane closures for barrier work, Mon.-Fri.9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Other Limited Access Highway Restrictions

Reconstruction of Route 146 (Lincoln/North Smithfield)

Lincoln: I-295, between the Rte. 7 and Rte. 122 interchanges over Rte. 146, travel lanes have shifted to the right and have reduced from three to two.



Lincoln: I-295, between the Rte. 122 and Rte. 7 interchanges over Rte. 146, on ramp closed for bridge demolition, Sun.- Fri., night, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.



Lincoln: Rte. 146 North, from I-295 North to Exit 8B, right Exit closed for bridge work, Mon.-Thurs., nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.



Lincoln: Rte. 146 South and its service roads, road closed for bridge demolition, Thurs., and Friday. night, 9 a.m.- 6 a.m. Follow signed detours.



Lincoln: Rte. 146 North will be detoured to its service roads, road closed for bridge demolition, Sun.-Wed., nights, 9 p.m.- 6 a.m.



Lincoln: Rte. 146, from Rte. 116 to Rte. 99, alternating lane closures for bridge demolition, Wed., and Thurs., night, 9 p.m.- 6 a.m. Follow signed detours.



Lincoln: Rte. 146 North and South, between Rte. 116 and Rte. 146A, alternating lane closures for a bridge demolition, Sun.-Fri., nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

North Smithfield: Travel lanes have shifted at the Rte. 146/Rte. 146A (Exit 10) interchange, with the following changes:

Rte. 146 North: both travel lanes have shifted to the right

Rte. 146 North, at Exit 10 (Rte. 146A): ramp narrowing at the exit from two lanes to one

Rte. 146A South, at the off-ramp to Rte. 146 South: travel lanes have been narrowed

North Smithfield: Rte. 146, at Sayles Hill Rd., alternating lane closures for construction, Fri., and Sat. night, 9 p.m.- 6 a.m.



North Smithfield: Rte. 146 North and South, from Rte. 146A to MA line, alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.



North Smithfield: Rte. 146 North, from Rte. 146A to Rte. 104, alternating lane closures for construction, Tues.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.



North Smithfield: Rte. 146A South, at the Spring Brook Bridge carrying Rte. 146 over Rte. 146A, shoulder closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m. -3 p.m.



North Smithfield: Sayles Hill Rd. West, from Rte. 146 South to Old Sayles Hill Rd., road closed for construction, Fri., and Sat. night, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.

North Smithfield: Sayles Hill Rd. East, from Rte. 146 North and South to Woodland Rd., alternating lane closures for construction, Fri., and Sat. night, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Learn more about the project

6/10 Interchange Project (Providence)

Starting on Friday, June 9Th at 7 p.m., Rte. 6 East at Rte. 10, all traffic will detour to Rte. 10 South. Local traffic on Route 6 East heading to Providence, follow detour sign to I-195. RIDOT recommends drivers seek alternate routes to avoid delays. (June 9-12, 2023 Fri.-Mon., 7 p.m.-6 a.m.)

Rte. 6

At the former off-ramp from Rte. 6 East to Rte. 10 South over Amtrak, expect noise for demolition, Tues.-Fri. nights, 10 p.m.- 6 a.m.

Rte. 6 East, from Hartford Ave. Ramp to Plainfield St. Bridge., alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Thurs.7 p.m-6 a.m.

Rte. 6 East, from the 6/10 North merge to Westminster St., alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Rte. 6 East, all traffic shifted just before the Hartford Ave. exit. Lanes are narrow.

Rte. 6 East, a temporary ramp is now in place, connecting Rte. 6 East to Rte. 10 South. The Plainfield St. on-ramp is also providing access to both Rte. 10 South and Rte. 6 East.

Rte. 6 West, from Plainfield St. Bridge to Woonasquatucket River Bridge., alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.- Fri., 7 p.m.-6 a.m.

Rte. 10

Rte. 10 South, all lanes shift to the left near the Broadway overpass.

Rte. 10 South, at the approach to the Union Ave. off-ramp, alternating lane closures for drainage work, Mon.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

6/10 Connector

On the Connector outbound a new lane split is in place for Rte. 10 South and Rte. 6 West, several hundred feet south of its previous location. Lanes are narrow.

Affected City Streets

Harris Ave. North, from Delaine St. to Atwells Ave., road closed for construction, Mon.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Follow signed detour

The Tobey St. and Harris Ave. on-ramps are closed. Follow signed detours.

Traffic shifted on the Broadway and Westminster St. bridges over the highway.

Westminster St. on-ramp to Rte. 10 South is closed. Follow signed detour.

Project-wide

Periodic one-lane closures possible along Rte. 10 and Rte. 6 on off-peak hours Tues.-Fri.

Learn more about the project

New Traffic Patterns

Cranston: As of June 3rd, a new lane shift on Rte. 37 near the I-295 interchange will be in place. Reduce your speed, stay in your lane.



Cranston: Route 37 East and West, left and right lane & shoulder closures between Glen Hills Drive and Natick Avenue to shift travel lanes on Route 37 East onto the existing Route 37 West roadway in the vicinity of I-295, Friday night (June 2) 8 p.m. – 6 a.m. Effective Saturday morning (June 3), motorists can expect two lanes of traffic on Route 37 East in the vicinity of I-295 to be positioned on the existing Route 37 West roadway. A stop condition will be added at the terminus of the I-295 North Exit 3A off-ramp to Route 37 East. Travel lanes on Route 37 West were previously reduced and shifted and will remain in their current configuration in the vicinity of I-295.



Cranston: Rte. 37 West from Exit 2B (I-95 North) to Exit 1E (Pontiac Ave.), travel lanes reduced from two to one.

Warwick: Rte. 37 West, one of the three lanes is closed, and lanes are shifted between Post Rd. and the I-95 interchange.

Overnight

East Greenwich: Rte. 4 South, from Division St off ramp to Rte. 403 Exit 9B off ramp, alternating lane closures with rolling roadblocks for construction, Tues., night, 9 p.m.- 6 a.m.



Lincoln: Sayles Hill Rd., under Rte. 99, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Mon.-Fri. nights, 7 p.m.- 6 a.m.



North Providence: Rte. 146, before and after the Charles St. and Mineral Spring Ave. bridges, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m. Please note: a lane split is now in place on both directions of Rte. 146 at these two bridges.



Providence: Rte. 6, before and after Glendbridge Ave Bridge, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Providence/Johnston: Rte. 6 West, from Woonasquatucket Bridge to I-295 South on ramp, various lane closures with frequent vehicle in/out of work zone for milling and paving, Sun.-Thurs., nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m. (please note various ramps will be closed at various times throughout the week).

Providence/Lincoln/ North Providence: Rte. 146 North and South, from I-295/Rte. 146 Exchange to Rte. 146/ Charles St., right shoulder closed with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for signage work, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Weekday

East Greenwich: Rte. 4 North, on Exit 7 off ramp from Rte. 4 North to Rte. 403 East, various shoulder closures for a bridge inspection, Wed., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



East Greenwich: Rte. 4, from I-95 South interchange to Division St. off ramp and Rte. 4 North from Rte. 403 to Exit 9B off ramp, alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Thurs., 9 a.m.-2 p.m.



East Greenwich: at the Rte. 403 (West) Ramp to Rte. 4, right lane closed for drainage work, Mon.- Fri. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

North Providence: Rte. 15, from Ivan St. to Cooper St., various shoulder closures for a bridge inspection, Wed., 9 a.m. 3 p.m.

Metropolitan Providence

Henderson Bridge

East Providence: The off-ramp from the Henderson Bridge East to Massasoit Ave. South is closed. Follow signed detour.



East Providence: Henderson Pkwy. West, at the off-ramp to Massasoit, ramp closed for construction. Follow signed detour.



East Providence/Providence: Henderson Expressway, from Massasoit Ave. in East Providence to South Angel St. in Providence, alternating one way traffic for bridge work, Mon. – Fri., 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Providence: East River St., from Waterman St. to Angell St., road closed for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Follow signed detour.



Learn more about the project

Temporary Bridge Closure

Johnston/North Providence: The Greystone Sluiceway Bridge on Greystone Ave. over the Woonasquatucket River, between Riverside Ave. in Johnston and Rte. 104 (Waterman Ave.) in North Providence, is closed. Follow signed detour using Waterman Ave. and Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.).

Overnight

Barrington/East Providence: Rte. 114, from I-195/Rte. 6 to Federal Rd., various lane and temporary ramp closures with driveways/walkways blocked/street parking restricted, frequent vehicle access in/out of the work zones and rolling roadblocks possible in a moving operation for construction, Tues.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detours during all closures.

Providence: South Water St., from Wickenden St. to India St., various lane closures for bridge work, Sun.- Fri., 8 p.m.-4 a.m.

Providence: Dean St., from West Exchange St. to Kinsley Ave., alternating lane closures for paving, Thurs., night, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow sign detour.

Weekday

Barrington/East Providence: Rte. 114, from I-195/Rte. 6 to Federal Rd., various lane and temporary ramp closures with driveways/walkways blocked/street parking restricted, frequent vehicle access in/out of the work zones and rolling roadblocks possible in a moving operation for construction, Mon.-Fri., 6 a.m.-4 p.m. Follow signed detours during all closures.

Cranston: Pontiac Ave., from Sockanosset Cross Rd. to Rte. 37 East, alternating lane closures for drainage and electrical work, Mon. – Fri., 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.



Cranston: Rte. 5 Oaklawn Ave. below Rte. 37 overpass, right shoulder closed for a bridge inspection, Mon., and Tues. 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.



Cranston: Rte. 2, from New London Ave. below Rte. 37 overpass, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Wed., and Thurs. 9 a.m. -3 p.m.



East Providence: Rte. 114A (Pleasant St), from the intersection of Pleasant St. and Hunts Mill Rd. to the intersection of Fall River Ave. and Ledge Rd., alternating lane closures/one way traffic for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. (Until June 16)



Providence: Westminster St., from Knight St. to Lafayette St., Shoulder closures with frequent vehicle access in/out of the work zones in a moving operation driveways/walk blocked, St. parking restricted for construction, Mon., 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. (until June 12th)

Providence: Branch Ave., from Rte. 146 North and South on ramps, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Tues., 9 a.m. -3 p.m.

Continuing

Pawtucket: The Barton St. Bridge, between Broad St. and Montgomery St., is currently closed. Get Detour Maps »

Providence: Visit the City of Providence’s online calendar for traffic restrictions.

East Bay

East Bay Bike Path Bridges

Barrington/Warren: Rte. 114, at the Barrington and Warren Bridges, the northbound boardwalks are now open, providing a continuous, off-road path around the closed bike path bridges.

Overnight

Barrington/East Providence: Rte. 114, from I-195/Rte. 6 to Federal Rd., various lane and temporary ramp closures with driveways/walkways blocked/street parking restricted, frequent vehicle access in/out of the work zones and rolling roadblocks possible in a moving operation for construction, Tues.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detours during all closures.

Weekday

East Providence: Rte. 114A (Pleasant St), from the intersection of Pleasant St. and Hunts Mill Rd. to the intersection of Fall River Ave. and Ledge Rd., alternating lane closures/one way traffic for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. (Until June 16)

Warren: Schoolhouse Rd., from Long Ln. to MA line, alternating one-way traffic with possible driveways/walkways blocked for paving, Fri. 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Newport County

Newport Pell Bridge Approaches – Phase II

Newport: Lane shift in place for Admiral Kalbfus Road from JT Connell Roundabout to Malbone Road. Use caution when traveling through the area as construction vehicles will be accessing in and out of the work zone.



Newport: A new traffic signal has been installed at the intersection of Admiral Kalbfus and Malbone Road.



Newport: A new traffic signal has been installed at the intersection of JT Connell Hwy and JT Connell Connector. Traffic coming from Downtown Newport is going straight through the new intersection toward the roundabout. From there, drivers can easily access the Navy Base, RK Shopping Center, Admiral Kalbfus Rd., or other roads in the North End heading toward Middletown. Drivers from Downtown Newport are turning right onto the Connector Road to access the Pell Bridge. Drivers from the North End headed to Downtown Newport are using the roundabout and heading south on JT Connell Highway to go straight through the new intersection toward Downtown.



Newport: Occasional temporary lane shifts may be needed for striping operations or electrical work weekdays through the project area.

Learn more about the project

Weekday

Middletown: Aquidneck Ave., from East Main to Green End Ave., alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Northern R.I. & Blackstone Valley

Temporary Road Closure

North Smithfield: Alternating one-way traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals for bridge work, 24 hours per day on Great Rd., between Lapre Dr. and Meadowbrook Dr., at the Union Village RR Bridge. Reduced lane widths. Expect delays.

New Traffic Pattern

Cumberland: Rte. 122 (Mendon Rd.), from Rte. 116 (George Washington Hwy.) to Albion Rd., right lane closed/shifted with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for bridge work, Sat. 12 a.m. (until May 2024).

Smithfield: Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.), at the Putnam Pike Bridge over I-295, all lanes shifted to the left through October.

Overnight

Woonsocket: Rte. 114 (Diamond Hill Rd.) from Crest Rd. to Hillside Ave., alternating one-way traffic for brush work, Fri., 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Weekday

Cumberland: Rte. 123 (Broad St.), from Titus St. to Elizabeth St., southbound traffic will be detoured for curbing/sidewalk installation with driveways/walkways blocked and frequent vehicle access in/out of the work zones in a moving operation, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.



Johnston: Rte. 6 (Hartford Ave.) from Reservoir Ave. to I-295 South ramps, partial right lane closed for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Johnson: Rte. 6 East, from I-295 to Atwood Ave. off ramp, patrial right lane closed for construction, Mon.- Fri. 7 a.m. 4 p.m.

South County

Overnight

East Greenwich: Division St. (East), from I-95 North on-ramp from Division St. to Rte. 4 South off/on ramp to Division St., right lane closed utility work, Tues., night, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Weekday

East Greenwich: Frenchtown Rd., from Davisville Rd. to Post Rd (Rte. 1), alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Thurs. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



East Greenwich: Division St East/West., from I-95 North on-ramp from Division St. to Rte. 4 South on/off, left lane closed for construction, Fri. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

North Kingstown/Narragansett: Rte. 1A (Boston Neck Rd.), from Beach St. in North Kingstown to the Sprague Bridge in Narragansett, shoulder closures with raised structures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

West Bay

Route 5 Improvements

Cranston/Warwick: Rte. 5, from Mayfield Ave. to Metro Center Blvd., various lanes closed for construction, Mon.- Fri., 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.



Warwick: Rte. 5, from Knight St. to Old Greenwich Ave. at the Pontiac Bridge, northbound lanes are closed and shifted to the south to construct the northbound side of the bridge and travel lanes are reduced from two to one in both directions over the bridge.

Warwick: Rte. 5, from Greenwich Ave. to King St., various lane closures for milling/paving and striping, Mon.- Fri., 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Learn more about the project

Temporary Road Closure

Coventry: Rte. 33, before and after Sandy Bottom Bridge, road closed for bridge work, Sun.-Tues. nights, 10 p.m. – 3 a.m. Follow signed detour.

Overnight

Warwick: Post Rd., from Warwick Ave. to T.F. Green Airport entrance, various lane closures for and drainage work Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.- 6a.m.

Weekday

Warwick: Post Rd., from Warwick Ave. to T.F. Green Airport entrance, various lane closures for and curb/sidewalk work Mon. – Fri., 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.



Warwick: before and after the West Natick Rd. Bridge, shoulder closures for bridge work, Mon.- Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Warwick: Rte. 113, from #400 East Ave. (CCRI entrance) to Greenwich Ave. (Rte. 5), various lane closures for bridge work, Tues., and Wed. 9 a.m.- 12 p.m.



Warwick: Rte. 1, from Greene St. to Post Rd. alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Fri., 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Continuing

West Warwick: Rte. 3, from New London Tpke. to Rte. 2 (Quaker Lane), alternating lane closures for utility work, weekdays through the end of November.