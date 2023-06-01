The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;
Counties with the most farmland in Rhode Island
In Rhode Island, there are 8,549,170 acres of farmland, with common soybeans being the most common crop.
Rhode Island launches Online Medical Marijuana Card Registration System
The web-based portal will shorten processing time and eliminate the need to fill out and mail paper documents.
World No. 17 Tommy Paul commits to Infosys Hall of Fame Open Player Field
At No. 17 in the world, Paul is in the midst of a breakout season after reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open in January.
DEM urges the public not to remove fawns and other baby animals from the wild
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is again cautioning the public not to assume that finding a baby animal means it needs to be rescued.
Governor McKee issues Official Writ of Election for First Congressional District Seat
Congressman Cicilline’s resignation was effective at the close of the legislative day of May 31, 2023.
What’s Up Today: Thursday, June 1
Women in Business Luncheon | Forum with Newport’s next Police Chief | Seven Seas Navigator returns to Newport | and more
Newport County residents earn degrees from Salve Regina University
The following hometown residents were awarded degrees during Salve Regina University’s 73rd commencement ceremony held in Newport.
All City Rockers celebrates 15 years with International Dance Competition in Providence
The All City Rockers, a Rhode Island-based street dance crew, is celebrating its 15th anniversary with an all-styles dance competition on June 3.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Trump returns to campaign trail in Iowa as GOP rival DeSantis makes case to New Hampshire voters
Former President Donald Trump returns to the campaign trail Thursday as his chief rival for the GOP presidential nomination, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, is undertaking his first swing through early voting states as an official candidate.
Reds rally to beat Red Sox 5-4, beat Boston in series for 1st time since ’75 Fall Classic
Spencer Steer hit a two-run homer to break a seventh-inning tie and the Cincinnati Reds took advantage of Rafael Devers’ throwing error to come from behind and beat the Boston Red Sox 5-4 on Wednesday night.
Newport School Superintendent’s Community Update – May 31
A message from Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain for Newport Schools parents, families, and staff.
Op-Ed: It’s time to end childhood lead poisoning
By Representative Mia Ackerman, Senator Dawn Euer and Attorney General Peter F. Neronha
$7.9 million in grants from The Champlin Foundation will support 78 Rhode Island-based nonprofits
Save the Bay, Newport County YMCA, and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center are among grantees.
What’s Up Interview: Sunny Jain of Red Baraat, playing FirstWorks Summer Beats concert July 23
Show part of annual summer series at Roger Williams Park in Providence
Adoptable Dog of the Week: Domino
“Domino is a gentle giant who’ll make a great running buddy, jogging partner or fetching friend for an active adopter”
Local attractions will offer free admission for Newport County residents, hospitality employees June 10-12
For the first time since 2019, Newport County residents and employees of the hospitality industry are invited to visit 16 participating attractions in Newport and Bristol Counties from Saturday, June 10 through Monday, June 12.
Here’s how the BankNewport 10 Miler will impact traffic on June 4
The BankNewport 10 Miler is a ten-mile run/walk that starts and finishes at Fort Adams State Park in Newport.
Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet of a Syrian refugee, will travel the US
The puppet of the 10-year-old girl will visit the U.S. Capitol, Boston Common, Joshua Tree National Park and the Edmund Pettus Bridge among other sites during a trek which starts in Boston on Sept. 7 and ends Nov. 5 along the U.S.-Mexico border.
On the Market: A multi-family home just steps off of Bellevue Avenue, 7-9 Clay Street
Nestled among the iconic mansions off of Bellevue Avenue, 7-9 Clay Street is a large two-family home, offering an exceptional opportunity for investors, owner-occupants, and savvy developers here in Newport, Rhode Island.
Ex-New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie planning to launch GOP presidential campaign next week
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is expected to launch his second campaign for the Republican nomination for president next week in New Hampshire.