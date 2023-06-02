Scales & Shells has announced new offerings for summer 2023 and invites locals and visitors to experience unique and delicious dishes sourced from local purveyors.

A mainstay of the Newport dining scene for over 35 years, the community restaurant was purchased by Peregrine Group in 2022. Amanda and Kevin McDonough, daughter and son-in-law of the original owners, continue to lead the day-to-day management of the restaurant, with backend support from Main Street Hospitality, partners of Peregrine Group, and operators of Hammetts Hotel.

Refreshed and Updated: True to its roots

The updates at the restaurant include the return of Brunch, the opening of UpScales to the public with an Italian tapas-style menu including non-seafood items, and an updated look to the art and furniture program. The beloved team is there to welcome regulars and newcomers alike. The restaurant’s chef and management team have worked tirelessly to craft menus for brunch and UpScales that continue highlighting the quality products Scales & Shells is known for in new and exciting ways.

UpScales 2.0:

UpScales has always been a great space for private events, and now guests can enjoy a new dining experience beginning Friday, June 2, when UpScales will reopen to the public for dinner on Fridays and Saturdays. Still highlighting fresh seafood, the menu will also include meat and vegetarian options for non-seafood eaters. The menu will be in the style of Cicchetti, Italian tapas, so guests can have a quick bite and cocktail while waiting for a table in the main dining room or build a whole meal with small bites and shareable plates.

Summer brunch is back!

A new brunch offering was launched on May 6 and will be served on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am – 2 pm throughout the summer.

“Whether you choose to bring your family, friends or come solo, we’ve got you covered for brunch. Outdoor seating is available along with tables in our main dining room and the bar in our Oyster Room, ½ Shell.” – Amanda McDonough, VP of Operations.

Elevated classics like the Crab Cake Egg Sandwich and a full Spritz cocktail menu make brunch unique without a high price tag or pretension from a more formal spot.

Brunch details can be found at www.scalesandshells.com/brunch.

Dinner at Scales & Shells

Some of the standout dishes you’ll find on the menu in the main dining room at Scales & Shells include the Lobster Fra Diavolo (for two), Grilled Clam Pizzas, lesser-known fish and unique cuts like Toro Tuna, and the signature Grande Seafood Tower, featuring a selection of raw bar items including a whole lobster, oysters, clams, shrimp, mussels and crab claws. End your meal with a palate cleanser of house-made limoncello.

Dinner is walk-ins only seated on a first-come, first-serve basis. You can also order takeout online on the website – www.scalesandshells.com.

Hours are:

SUN: 10 AM – 2 PM & 5 PM – 10 PM

MON: 5 PM – 10 PM

TUE: 5 PM – 10 PM

WED: 5 PM – 10 PM

THU: 5 PM – 10PM

FRI: 5 PM – 11 PM

SAT: 10 AM – 2 PM & 5 PM – 11 PM

“We are thrilled to steward this beloved community restaurant and help it evolve into the future” says Sarah Eustis, CEO of Main Street Hospitality. “our last five years in Newport with Hammetts have given us a great perspective on the guest experience and the growth of the city and its possibilities – we are excited to bring that to bear in our work with the team at Scales”