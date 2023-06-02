Good Morning! Today is Friday, June 2, 2023. Today’s newsletter is 1,625 words – approximately a 8-minute read.

⚾ Rafael Devers doubled to break an eighth-inning tie and the Boston Red Sox overcame Chris Sale’s early exit because of shoulder soreness to beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-2 on Thursday night. Read More

🎭 WUN’s Frank O’Donnell with a review of ‘My Way: A Musical Tribute To Frank Sinatra’, which is now playing at the Theatre By The Sea. Read Review

🔪 Utility, a new retail experience celebrating the chef and the host, is opening next to Mission in Middletown. Get the details

🦞 The summer event calendar at the Castle Hill Inn includes a Summer Solstice Clambake, Wood Fire BBQ, Beach Bonfires, and more. Read More

🚢 Cruise Ship Schedule: Celebrity Summit will arrive in Newport today. The 965′ long ship has a capacity for 2,158 passengers and 999 crew.

📚 The inaugural Newport Rare Book Fair kicks off later today with a ticketed preview night at Newport Congregational Church. The event will offer free admission from 11 am to 6 pm Saturday and 11 am to 5 pm. Read More

🍹 The Wharf Fishhouse & Tiki Bar opened to the public last night. The restaurant, which is from the folks behind Diegos and Wharf Southern Kitchen, opened in the former space occupied by Fluke on Bowen’s Wharf.

🆕 Centerville Bank has opened a new branch at 580 Thames Street in Newport. Read all about it

🦞Guests can enjoy a new dining experience beginning today when UpScales at Scales & Shells will reopen to the public for dinner on Fridays and Saturdays. Still highlighting fresh seafood, the menu includes meat and vegetarian options for non-seafood eaters. The menu will be in the style of Cicchetti, Italian tapas, so guests can have a quick bite and cocktail while waiting for a table in the main dining room or build a whole meal with small bites and shareable plates.

👉 The Roasted Clove Deli + Catering is now open in the former Sig’s in Middletown. The restaurant is open 9 am to 5 pm Monday through Saturday. Read our original story from March on the restaurant

🎶 On Tap This Weekend: BankNewport 10 Miler, Newport Rare Book Fair, Cars & Coffee, USA vs Ukraine at Newport Polo, and much more. Read More

☀️ Weather

Today: Areas of fog before 8 am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Light southwest wind becoming south 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 2 am. Patchy fog between 9 pm and 2 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low of around 53. Northeast wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly before 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a northeast wind of 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

⛵ Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory in effect from June 3, 02:00 AM until June 4, 02:00 AM

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 10 kt in the morning. Areas of fog before 8 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: NNE wind 7 to 11 kt, with gusts as high as 21 kt. Showers are likely, mainly after 2 am. Patchy fog between 9 pm and 2 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: NNE wind around 17 kt, with gusts as high as 26 kt. Showers are likely, mainly before 2 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 59°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:13 am | Sunset: 8:14 pm | 15 hours of sun.

High tide at 6:58 am & 7:20 pm | Low tide at 12:41 am & 12:20 pm

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 12.5 days, 94% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm

Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Polo Passport at 6 pm

Landing: Mark Flynn at 1 pm, Loos Pockets at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 7 pm

Narragansett Cafe: The Neal McCarthy Problem from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: 7 Day Weekend at 9 pm

Newport Playhouse: Spreading It Around at 6 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson on the patio at 4:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) inside at 10 pm

One Pelham East: Caitlin Cary Duo from 8:30 pm to 12 am

Ragged Island Brewing: John Demers from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

🏛️ City & Government

Jamestown: Jamestown Town Council at 11 am

See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

On WhatsUpNewp.com

🆕 The Latest

BankNewport 10 Miler, Newport Rare Book Fair, Cars & Coffee, USA vs Ukraine at Newport Polo, and much more.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Up to nearly 1,900 microplastics per cubic metre (pm3)* of water have been found in samples collected by teams during the initial legs of The Ocean Race

Rafael Devers doubled to break an eighth-inning tie and the Boston Red Sox overcame Chris Sale’s early exit because of shoulder soreness to beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-2 on Thursday night.

Show features music from the “Chairman of the Board”

Utility will offer a curated selection of tools for the chef, host, and party guest – while nailing the balance between aesthetic and function.

On Wednesday, May 31, Spa Newport owner Maria Colon cut the ceremonial ribbon in an event hosted by the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce at East Island Reserve Hotel in Middletown, a Vacation Newport property, to mark her second year in business.

The bill would set minimum standards for companies that seek to sell services paid for by an automatically renewing contract.

Castle Hill Inn invites guests to experience New England cuisine & culture like never before with seasonal events throughout the summer months

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends closing Bonnet Shores Beach Club in Narragansett for swimming because of high bacteria levels.

Centreville Bank opens new branch in Newport’s Fifth Ward

The State House will be illuminated with Pride colors on June 1 and from June 16 through June 18 for Pride Weekend.

Pride, Polo, Sinatra and more!

For anyone expecting sweeping changes from the Boston Celtics this offseason, team president of basketball operations Brad Stevens is throwing a bit of cold water on that idea.

Gillette Stadium will host the opening round of the PLL playoffs on Sept. 4

