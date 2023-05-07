The Champlin Foundation announced today $7.9 million in capital funding to 78 Rhode Island-based nonprofit organizations. Across 26 communities statewide, grants will make critical capital investments, including building upgrades, enhanced security and technology systems, new vehicles, and new and expanded facilities.

“In establishing the Foundation over 90 years ago, one of George Champlin’s main objectives in giving was ‘to help people to help themselves.’ That call to action is central to our state’s nonprofit community, which increases equitable access to health care, education, social services, and other opportunities that support and empower Rhode Islanders,” said Nina Stack, executive director of The Champlin Foundation in a statement. “Public libraries are a perfect example. Led by committed professionals and supported by hundreds of volunteers, libraries are the social and educational anchors for their communities. From creating space for the free exchange of ideas and knowledge, to resume help and job search tools that develop our state’s next-generation workforce, the libraries we support contribute to our social fabric and help people help themselves to pursue healthy, informed, prosperous futures.”

Ten libraries across 10 different communities received grants in this round of funding, including the Maury Loontjens Memorial Library in Narragansett—the state’s only completely new library building under construction. Twelve years in the making, this $8.9 million overall project is slated for completion later in 2023 and received $250,000 from Champlin in this round of funding.

Libraries are just one of nine key areas of focus supported by the Champlin Foundation. Other priorities include capital investments in arts and culture, conservation and parks, education, healthcare, historic preservation and heritage, social services, youth services, and welfare of animals. The $7,986,833 awarded in the spring cycle makes the foundation’s total distribution to date $674 million over the past nine-plus decades.

In Newport County;

Newport County YMCA in Middletown received $160,608 for “renovations to the parking lot, dropoff area, and walkways”.

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Newport received $125,000 for a “Fire Suppression System Upgrade”.

Save The Bay received $300,000 for their “Aquarium Buildout” in Newport.

This spring round of grants also includes two first-time grantees: Rhode Island Sports Union and Skills for Rhode Island’s Future. Nonprofits in Rhode Island will have a second opportunity this year to apply for funding. The fall grants application cycle opens on June 1, 2023, and will close on July 1, 2023.

See the full list of grantees below.