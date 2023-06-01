The following hometown residents were awarded degrees during Salve Regina University’s 73rd commencement ceremony held in Newport.

Salve Regina President Kelli Armstrong conferred 804 degrees in total during the ceremony, including 589 bachelor’s degrees, 207 master’s degrees and eight doctoral degrees.

Local graduates include:

Alaa Badr of Newport, RI: bachelor of arts degree in Administration of Justice cum laude.

Ella Blackburn of Portsmouth, RI: bachelor of science degree in Social Work .

Samantha Bond of Tiverton, RI: bachelor of arts degree in Psychology summa cum laude.

Edward Boswell-Correa of Newport, RI: bachelor of science degree in Nursing .

Theresa Bottari of Portsmouth, RI: bachelor of science degree in Nursing cum laude.

Claire Cavanagh of Portsmouth, RI: bachelor of science degree in Marketing cum laude.

Ryan Collum of Newport, RI: bachelor of science degree in Business Administration magna cum laude.

Peter Cronin of Newport, RI: bachelor of science degree in Business Administration .

Trey Cruz of Middletown, RI: bachelor of science degree in Marketing .

Meaghan Elmore of Newport, RI: bachelor of arts degree in Psychology cum laude.

Micaela Farnum of Newport, RI: bachelor of science degree in Nursing .

Katrina Fortier of Newport, RI: bachelor of arts degree in Liberal Studies .

Serena Fox of Newport, RI: bachelor of science degree in Nursing cum laude.

Michaela Gienty of Middletown, RI: bachelor of arts degree in Cultural & Historical Preservation .

Ryan Gross of Portsmouth, RI: bachelor of science degree in Business Administration .

Kieran Hughes of Newport, RI: bachelor of science degree in Marketing .

Patrick Kirwin of Newport, RI: bachelor of science degree in Marketing .

Helena Labonte of Newport, RI: bachelor of science degree in Business Administration .

Brendan Laundry of Newport, RI: bachelor of science degree in Business Administration .

Zachary Letellier of Middletown, RI: bachelor of science degree in Business Administration .

Tallya Maciel of Middletown, RI: bachelor of science degree in Biology magna cum laude.

Haley McMahon of Newport, RI: bachelor of science degree in Marketing .

Emily Mikolay of Jamestown, RI: bachelor of arts degree in English Communications magna cum laude.

Kate Murphy of Middletown, RI: bachelor of science degree in Marketing magna cum laude.

Andrew Preuit of Portsmouth, RI: bachelor of arts degree in Administration of Justice cum laude.

Grace Riccio of L Compton, RI: bachelor of arts degree in Sociology & Anthropology magna cum laude.

Lamont Scott of Newport, RI: bachelor of science degree in Financial Management .

Lee Sithisane of Middletown, RI: bachelor of science degree in Nursing .

Karen Sola-Mendez of Middletown, RI: bachelor of science degree in Biology cum laude.

Tatiana Sola-Mendez of Middletown, RI: bachelor of science degree in Elementary Education .

Magdalena Tabak of Portsmouth, RI: bachelor of science degree in Nursing .

Samuel Ventola of Newport, RI: bachelor of science degree in Business Administration .

Mohammed Al Sulaimi of Newport, RI: master of business administration degree in Business Administration .

Abdulla Alqaydi of Newport, RI: master of business administration degree in Business Administration .

Samantha Angel of Portsmouth, RI: master of business administration degree in Business Administration .

Kate Borgueta of Newport, RI: master of science degree in Innovation and Strategic Management .

Lindy Brickner of Newport, RI: master of science degree in Nursing .

Amanda Delconte of Middletown, RI: master of science degree in Administration of Justice and Homeland Security .

Katherine Delehanty of Portsmouth, RI: master of business administration degree in Business Administration .

Tasha Estrella of Tiverton, RI: master of business administration degree in Business Administration .

Tamara Freitas of Tiverton, RI: master of science degree in Nursing .

Edward Gibbons of Portsmouth, RI: master of arts degree in International Relations .

Gillian Letendre of Middletown, RI: master of science degree in Innovation and Strategic Management .

Uri Maor of Middletown, RI: master of business administration degree in Business Administration .

Terence Nicholas of Newport, RI: doctoral degree in International Relations .

Kelly Rosenbeck of Newport, RI: master of science degree in Nursing .

Jacob Silva of Middletown, RI: master of science degree in Administration of Justice and Homeland Security .

Austin Szczepaniak of Portsmouth, RI: master of science degree in Administration of Justice and Homeland Security .

Helena Touhey of Newport, RI: master of fine arts degree in Creative Writing .

Kristina Braga of Middletown, RI: Certificate of Advanced Graduate Studies degree in Mental Health .

Steven Mozloom of Newport, RI: Certificate degree in Digital Forensics .

Tatiana Pullar of Newport, RI: Certificate of Advanced Graduate Studies degree in Applied Behavior Analysis .

Emily Swift of Newport, RI: Certificate of Advanced Graduate Studies degree in Mental Health .

Tess White of Portsmouth, RI: Certificate of Advanced Graduate Studies degree in Mental Health .

